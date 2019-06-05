Pro-life group calls for Netflix boycott after streaming giant threatens to leave Georgia over 'heartbeat' bill

A United Kingdom-based pro-life group has called for a boycott of Netflix after the streaming giant said it would consider shunning Georgia over the state's recently-enacted "heartbeat" abortion bill -- and over 7,000 people have signed a petition.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos issued a statement last week on the growing movement in Hollywood to boycott Georgia over the new pro-life legislation that

prohibits abortions if a baby's heartbeat is detected, which is roughly six weeks into the pregnancy. Sarandos said Netflix would “rethink” its investment in Georgia if the legislation is implemented.

While Sarandos is waiting to see how the situation plays out, Right To Life UK took immediate action against Netflix.

“I, along with many others, have cancelled my Netflix subscription today. I cannot support a company that I know is actively trying to promote abortion by doing everything it can to ensure the rights of unborn children are not recognized in law,” Right To Life UK spokesperson Clare McCarthy said in a statement.

“We have been amazed at the response to our campaign calling on a boycott of Netflix. We launched the campaign on Sunday morning and within 24 hours, over 4000 people have committed to boycotting Netflix,” McCarthy added.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the "heartbeat" bill into law last month, prompting several Hollywood power players to threaten ditching the state, which is a burgeoning movie industry because of tax breaks.

Liberal activist and actress Alyssa Milano, who has been filming a Netflix comedy in Atlanta, made headlines in April when she marched into Kemp's office with a letter to speak out on the "heartbeat bill." The letter was signed by 50 celebrities who vowed to boycott the state.

Kemp kept his campaign promise in signing the bill, HB 481, technically called the "Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act," which will prohibit abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The law allows exceptions in the case of rape, incest, or if the life of the mother is in danger. It is scheduled to take effect next Jan. 1.

Disney and WarnerMedia have joined Netflix in publically noting they could consider leaving the state if the abortion bill goes into effect.

