Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O'Donnell thinking she's Deepak Chopra's daughter

Priyanka Chopra responded to Rosie O'Donnell mistakenly referring to her as the daughter of Deepak Chopra.

O'Donnell took to TikTok to describe an encounter she had with Nick Jonas and Chopra at sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

While retelling the story, O'Donnell referred to the "Quantico" actress as "someone Chopra."

"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter," Chopra, who just welcomed a baby via surrogate with Jonas, wrote on her Instagram Story. "But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly."

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

"Like I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith," she concluded.

O'Donnell had been enjoying a meal with her son and his girlfriend along with Fran Drescher when the incident took place.

The comedian admitted she had always "assumed" Chopra was the daughter of Deepak Chopra.

"So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in ’Kingdom' and 'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak,'" O'Donnell recalled. "She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' ... I felt so embarrassed."

O'Donnell eventually issued a second apology via TikTok.

"So I'm reading the comments about my [interaction with] Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was Deepak's daughter," she said. "People thought that she was rude. She wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one. According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too, but she's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I'm sure it felt weird to her, to begin with."

O'Donnell concluded, "Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f--- up. I did at Nobu."