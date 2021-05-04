Expand / Collapse search
Princess Eugenie reveals new photos of son August on husband Jack Brooksbank’s birthday

This is the businessman's first birthday as a father

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Princess Eugenie is celebrating her husband Jack Brooksbank’s birthday in a special way.

The British royal took to Instagram on Monday where she shared three new photos of their son August Philip Hawke.

This was Brooksbank’s first birthday as a father.

Two of the photos showed the now-34-year-old cuddling August, who was born on Feb. 9. A beaming Brooksbank gently cradled his son on his chest.

In another, the proud patriarch carried a bundled-up August in a baby carrier. The last photo shows Brooksbank walking along a lake with spring flowers in bloom.

Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have a son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have a son named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)

"You are exceptional," the 31-year-old gushed. "Happy Birthday my love."

August, a ninth great-grandchild for Eugenie’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, was named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.

One of his middle names pays tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at age 99. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name. 

August does not have a royal title and will be known as Master August Brooksbank.

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. She is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

