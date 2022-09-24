Princess Diana’s and Meghan Markle’s differences in treatment of staff are ‘stark,’ royal expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Meghan Markle is being criticized for the way she treated the royal staff in a new bombshell book, experts pointed out that the difference between her and Princess Diana’s behavior towards members at the Kensington Palace are "stark."

"Diana would pop over to staff’s homes for tea. Arriving with gifts...[and was] described as ‘kind’ to staff," Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital.

"The Princess of Wales would apologize to her employees over being messy… despite it being their job to clean up after her! She still said ‘sorry!’"

Princess Diana even invited her employee’s children to vacation with her and her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

In contrast, Meghan allegedly treated staff like they were "less than," according to the royal expert.

Other shocking behaviors of the Duchess of Sussex included her clashing with staffers over accepting free gifts from commercial organizations.

Apparently, the staff attempted to explain to Markle that royal protocol doesn’t allow her to accept the freebies.

"Clashes centered on the free gifts that some companies would send Meghan. Deliveries were constantly arriving at Kensington Palace. ‘Clothes, jewelry, candles … It was non-stop," The Times reporter Valentine Low’s book "In Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" cited.

Markle was "likely insecure over her position and overcompensating because she feared she wouldn’t be taken seriously within the palace," the royal expert noted.

A source told the royal expert that Markle was "overly harsh" and got "cross with the servants," while "occasionally [shouting] at them." She spoke down to them and was "cold."

"According to several members of the staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion, "I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this," Markle reportedly said during the royal tour of Australia in October 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex’s behavior was found unbecoming, as salaries for most palace employees are "modest."

"You work for the royal family because you admire the royal family and typically, they are very kind and uplifting. The humble pay is certainly not worth any type of cruelty," according to the royal expert.