How did Princess Diana die? A look at the tragic car accident that took the life of the beloved royal

Princess Diana was loved by many and continued to be after her tragic death in 1997. Diana, who was married to Prince Charles quickly became a beloved figure. A year after they officially filed for divorce, Diana was in a fatal car accident that killed the driver, Henri Paul, Dodi Fayed and the princess.

At the time of the crash, Paul was reportedly under the influence and had a blood alcohol level that was three times over the French legal limit. He crashed in the Pont de I’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, while he was speeding away from paparazzi. Fayed and Paul were instantly killed, but Diana was alive and brought to the hospital where she died. The only survivor of the crash was the bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones.

There have been many books, movies and even statues made to honor the late princess. The newest statue, at Kensington Palace, was unveiled by her two sons William and Harry in 2021 on the day she would have turned 60.

What were Princess Diana's dying words?

Princess Diana’s dying words were "My God, what has happened?" Henri Paul, who was driving the car and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed died instantly, but she survived for a few hours after the crash and was taken to La Pitie Salpertiere Hospital.

A firefighter named Xavier Gourmelon who arrived on the scene noticed that she was still moving slightly and speaking. At the time, he didn’t know who she was. He stayed with her until she was taken in an ambulance and heard what would be her final words.

What was Princess Diana's cause of death?

The cause of Princess Diana’s death were fatal injuries from the car crash. She was brought to the hospital with a concussion, broken arm, a cut on her thigh and chest injuries. She also had a tiny, but lethal tear in the vein of her lung. She was operated on for two hours, but the doctors were unable to get her heart beating again. She ultimately died from the internal bleeding that she sustained from the injuries.

What age did Princess Diana die?

Princess Diana died the morning of August 31, 1997. At the time of her death, she was 36 years old.

What was Princess Diana's last name?

Princess Diana’s full name was Diana Frances Spencer. She was formerly known as Lady Diana Frances Spencer but upon her marriage to Prince Charles, became Diana, Princess of Wales. While she was married to Charles, she gave birth to two sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.