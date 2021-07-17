Princess Charlene explains surgery complications that's keeping her separated from Prince Albert, kids

Princess Charlene is opening up about the surgery complications that have left her separated from her husband, Prince Albert, and their kids.

The 43-year-old is currently recovering in South Africa after she underwent surgery last month "to address complications from a previous operation" relating to an ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgery.

In an interview with Channel24, Charlene explained that in May she had a sinus lift and bone graft to prepare for dental implants, People magazine reported. Then, in June she started to have extreme soreness in her ears. She underwent surgery again that month.

The mom of two explained to the outlet that she misses "my husband, my babies and my doggies" while noting that she cannot fly above 20,000 feet because her inner pressure will not "equalise" due to the surgery, according to People.

Charlene had been working with her South Africa Foundation to promote wildlife protection and hasn't been in Monaco since May.

Earlier this month, Charlene to Instagram where she shared a series of photos of her kiddos that the royal captioned, "Spending time with Jacqui and Bella[;] making blankets for the crèche next door. Wish me luck."

The snapshots show Charlene chatting and blowing kisses to her 6-year-olds via FaceTime. The former Olympic swimmer sported a shorter hairstyle since she debuted her "half-hawk" in December.

Charlene also took a selfie in front of conservation posters that read "SAVE OUR ELEPHANTS" and "SAVE THE RHINO."

