Prince Albert’s wife Princess Charlene shares rare snaps amid ‘trying’ separation as she recovers from surgery

Princess Charlene of Monaco is determined to show her twins how much she misses them.

The wife of Prince Albert has been recuperating from a painful surgery since late June and has remained physically separated from her children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

On Friday, the 43-year-old took to Instagram where she shared a series of photos that the royal captioned, "Spending time with Jacqui and Bella[;] making blankets for the crèche next door. Wish me luck."

The snapshots show Charlene chatting and blowing kisses to her 6-year-olds via FaceTime. The former Olympic swimmer sported a shorter hairstyle since she debuted her "half-hawk" in December.

Charlene also took a selfie in front of conservation posters that read "SAVE OUR ELEPHANTS" and "SAVE THE RHINO."

Just a few days ago, Charlene opened up about the "trying time" she’s had while being separated from her husband Albert, 63, as she recovers from surgery.

"It’s been a trying time for me," the royal told South African News Channel24. "I miss my husband and children dearly. Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

Charlene missed the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary due to her recovery.

"HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support," a statement from the two previously said, People magazine reported. "The generosity they have experienced during the ten years of their marriage is heart-warming."

A palace representative confirmed to the outlet that Albert and the children would be visiting Charlene in South Africa soon.

The royal is recovering in South Africa after she underwent surgery "to address complications from a previous operation." According to People, she previously underwent surgery in mid-May for a serious ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection contracted during a return visit to the nation where she was raised.

Charlene had been working with her South Africa Foundation to promote wildlife protection and hasn't been in Monaco since May, the outlet reported.

The celebrated athlete married the son of Grace Kelly on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.