Princess Charlene opens up about 'trying' separation from her husband and family as she recovers from surgery

Princess Charlene of Monaco opened up about the "trying time" she's had while being separated from her husband, Prince Albert, as she recovers from surgery.

"It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly," Princess Charlene told South African News Channel24.

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

Charlene has been apart from her husband and children while she recovers from a surgery. She recently missed the couple's 10th wedding anniversary due to her recovery.

"HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support," a statement from the two previously said, People magazine reported. "The generosity they have experienced during the ten years of their marriage is heart-warming."

A palace representative confirmed to the outlet that Prince Albert along with the couple's six-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques would be visiting Princess Charlene in South Africa soon.

The royal is recovering in South Africa after she underwent surgery in June "to address complications from a previous operation." According to People, the 43-year-old previously underwent surgery in mid-May for a serious ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection contracted during a return visit to the nation where she was raised.

Charlene had been working with her South Africa Foundation to promote wildlife protection and hasn't been in Monaco since May, the outlet reported.