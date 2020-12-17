Princess Charlene of Monaco reveals a new ‘punk buzz’ hairstyle while distributing gifts to children

Princess Charlene of Monaco has a new ‘do.

At a Christmas gift distribution event on Wednesday, the wife of Prince Albert debuted a "half hawk" instead of her signature blonde bob, People magazine reported.

According to the outlet, the 42-year-old previously kept her daring haircut concealed with a hat while attending a boat christening earlier in the day. But when it came time to hand out gifts to the children of Monaco, Charlene proudly revealed her latest festive look.

The mother of two and former Olympic swimmer now has her head shaved on one side and at the back of her neck. She complimented her mane with a sequined gold face mask.

"She wore a beret which concealed it, but up close I could see where she had her temple and the back of her head, completely shaved," an attendee told the outlet.

Another insider, who attended both events, described Charlene’s hair as "bizarre … punk buzz style" and "an absolute surprise" to the outlet.

The outlet pointed out that Charlene, who previously had her hair above her shoulders since retiring from swimming in 2007, is known for experimenting with her hair. Earlier this year, she rocked runway-ready baby bangs.

Charlene represented her home country of South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Olympics before she married Albert, 62, in 2011. They welcomed twins, now 6, in 2014.

The outlet shared that the present distribution took place instead of the royal’s family annual Christmas party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The holiday bash is a tradition started by Albert’s late mother, Grace Kelly.

"This Christmas tradition at the Palace which [Prince] Rainier and [Princess] Grace started, it nurtures that bond between the whole community," a palace staffer previously told the outlet. "Being in the Palace, meeting the prince, attending the party. That’s something you look forward to all year long when you’re a child. And then, when you’re a parent you look forward to sharing it with your own children."

Albert tested positive for COVID-19 in March and was the first head of state to contract the virus. Monaco’s reigning sovereign spent two weeks in palace isolation.

Albert, who returned home to Charlene and their twins after his quarantine ended on March 31, retained a small cough, the outlet previously reported. He also experienced different symptoms that lasted into June.

The prince shared that Monaco will be "very careful, very cautious" during the holiday season to ensure infection numbers remain low.

"We’re going to shut down the usual public places where people congregate on New Year’s Eve – like the Casino Square and the quayside, where we usually have the Christmas Market, which is a very reduced version this year," he said.

At the time of Albert’s diagnosis, the palace shared the prince was being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his mother. It revealed the royal would continue his work from home.

Albert urged residents of the small Mediterranean principality to respect confinement measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.