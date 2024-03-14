Prince William to leave Princess Diana legacy event before Prince Harry appears

The royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry seemingly rages on. The brothers are scheduled to appear at an event honoring their late mother, Princess Diana, but the two will not overlap.

The Prince of Wales will attend the Legacy Awards held at the Science Museum in London on Thursday night, when he will present recipients with The Diana Award, established in his mother's honor two years after her death in 1997.

According to a press release by Kensington Palace, Prince William will meet with the winners that span from all over the globe, including Australia, Bangladesh, the Cayman Islands, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, the UAE, the United Kingdom and United States.

The award "celebrates the achievements of 20 exceptional young leaders who are inspiring the next generation to follow in Diana, Princess of Wales’ footsteps and make a positive difference to the world."

This year will be the 25th anniversary of the award.

Prince Harry, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, will appear virtually to chat with the honorees, according to People magazine. His appearance will reportedly occur after Prince William has gone, further amplifying rumors that the brothers' relationship is still significantly strained.

"There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast previously told Fox News Digital of the brother's rift. "Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity [to royal duties] if Prince William has any influence over the situation. William understands that Harry and Meghan don’t properly consider the consequences and aren’t trustworthy."

The event comes amid a particularly tense time for the royal family. With the recent cancer diagnosis of King Charles III, Prince William has had to take on more responsibility. He was spotted out at the WEST youth center on Thursday morning, looking jovial as he played games with the children.

His appearance is significant, as it comes days after the now infamous photo scandal which rocked the palace. His wife, Kate Middleton, admitted to releasing an edited photo of the family and apologized for "any confusion."

This only furthered mounted speculation about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, months after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

