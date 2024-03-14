Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Prince William to leave Princess Diana legacy event before Prince Harry appears

Prince William attended to royal duties following wife Kate Middleton's photo scandal

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert Video

Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital tensions remain high between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales as their father, King Charles III, hopes to make peace.

The royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry seemingly rages on. The brothers are scheduled to appear at an event honoring their late mother, Princess Diana, but the two will not overlap. 

The Prince of Wales will attend the Legacy Awards held at the Science Museum in London on Thursday night, when he will present recipients with The Diana Award, established in his mother's honor two years after her death in 1997.

According to a press release by Kensington Palace, Prince William will meet with the winners that span from all over the globe, including Australia, Bangladesh, the Cayman Islands, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, the UAE, the United Kingdom and United States.

PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL RETURN UNLIKELY AS PRINCE WILLIAM SIMMERS 'WITH RAGE': EXPERT

Prince William and Prince Harry poses with their backs turned to each other at a statue unveiling of their mother

Prince William and Prince Harry will not overlap at the Legacy Awards. (DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The award "celebrates the achievements of 20 exceptional young leaders who are inspiring the next generation to follow in Diana, Princess of Wales’ footsteps and make a positive difference to the world."

This year will be the 25th anniversary of the award. 

Princess Diana in an off white outfit and matching hat with a slight vail over it with pearls smiles as she looks away from the camera

The award was established two years after Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Prince Harry, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, will appear virtually to chat with the honorees, according to People magazine. His appearance will reportedly occur after Prince William has gone, further amplifying rumors that the brothers' relationship is still significantly strained. 

"There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast previously told Fox News Digital of the brother's rift. "Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity [to royal duties] if Prince William has any influence over the situation. William understands that Harry and Meghan don’t properly consider the consequences and aren’t trustworthy."

A tense Prince Harry stands behind his brother Prince William, smiling, on the royal balcony

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship remains frosty as King Charles III undergoes cancer treatment. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The event comes amid a particularly tense time for the royal family. With the recent cancer diagnosis of King Charles III, Prince William has had to take on more responsibility. He was spotted out at the WEST youth center on Thursday morning, looking jovial as he played games with the children.

Prince William raises his arms above his head as he meets with children split Prince William shoots a basketball

On Thursday morning, Prince William visited the WEST youth center and appeared animated with the children. His appearance comes days after his wife, Kate Middleton, confirmed she had edited a family photo, causing a spectacle in the news. (Getty Images)

His appearance is significant, as it comes days after the now infamous photo scandal which rocked the palace. His wife, Kate Middleton, admitted to releasing an edited photo of the family and apologized for "any confusion."

This only furthered mounted speculation about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, months after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

Read more about how the royal photo scandal began here.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

