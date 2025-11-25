Expand / Collapse search
Prince William

Prince William carries ‘wound that will not heal’ from interview that shattered Princess Diana’s life: author

Author Andy Webb reveals Prince William is traumatized by Princess Diana's manipulated 1995 'Panorama' interview

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published | Updated
Prince William still haunted by Princess Diana's tell-all: author Video

Prince William still haunted by Princess Diana's tell-all: author

Investigative journalist and award-winning filmmaker Andy Webb has written a new book, "Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up: The Betrayal of Princess Diana."

Prince William has endured the private agony of knowing how deeply his mother was betrayed — and now he’s determined to find the truth.

"I’ve been discreet because I’ve gone as far as I was advised to go," Andy Webb, author of "Dianarama," told Fox News Digital. "I describe William as having a wound that will not heal. It’s been made clear to me that he needs to know what happened. I think the impact on William must have been absolutely traumatic. He’s decided that the time has come. He needs to know. He really wants to know what went down 30 years ago."

In November 1995, Princess Diana secretly gave an explosive interview to journalist Martin Bashir for the BBC investigative program "Panorama." The then-34-year-old, who was already separated from her husband, Prince Charles, detailed how her marriage had failed because the future king, then 47, was still in love with his mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles. 

PRINCE WILLIAM HAUNTED BY CHILDHOOD PAIN AS HE FACES NEW FAMILY WORRIES: EXPERT

A split side-by-side image of Prince William and Princess Diana looking serious.

Author Andy Webb told Fox News Digital that Prince William still grapples with the fallout from Princess Diana’s 1995 "Panorama" interview — a moment many loved ones believe altered her fate. (Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana’s many revelations, including her battle with bulimia and how she deliberately hurt herself in a desperate bid for help, shocked millions. The princess never realized she had been manipulated into speaking out — a decision her loved ones believe led to her death.

Webb, an investigative journalist, has spent 20 years uncovering what he described as the network’s cover-up. It was later revealed that Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.

Book cover for "Dianarama."

"Dianarama: Deception, Entrapment, Cover-Up: The Betrayal of Princess Diana" by Andy Webb is available now. (Pegasus Books)

Speaking to Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer — himself deceived by Bashir’s tactics — Webb revealed that the journalist had presented forged bank statements, claimed William’s watch was a listening device, alleged palace staff were monitoring Diana, and even suggested Charles wanted her killed to marry the boys’ nanny and take her children away.

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM STILL HAUNTED BY PRINCESS DIANA'S TELL-ALL: AUTHOR

Prince William still haunted by Princess Diana's tell-all: author Video

Bashir even produced a forged document that suggested the nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, had undergone an abortion paid for by Charles.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bashir for comment about Webb’s book. The 62-year-old, who resigned from the BBC in 2021 citing health reasons, said he deeply regretted falsifying the bank statements, calling it a "stupid thing to do." He added that he felt it had "no bearing whatsoever on Princess Diana’s personal choice to take part in the interview."

Princess Diana wearing a blue pinstripe blazer looking downcast.

Andy Webb is the writer and award-winning filmmaker who first obtained the secret files that broke the story of Princess Diana's betrayal by journalist Martin Bashir. (Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Webb said the consequences of Bashir’s deceit were catastrophic. Consumed by isolation and mistrust, Diana began purging her inner circle, letting go of trusted aides — including her longtime chauffeur — after Bashir reportedly convinced her that even he was an informant.

Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Martin Bashir interviews Princess Diana in Kensington Palace for the television program "Panorama." (© Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Diana had been schooled to believe that the people around her, the people closest to her, couldn’t be trusted, that they were actually taking very large sums of money, £40,000 in one case, to spy on Diana," Webb explained.

"She could no longer trust these people. All the people whom she’d relied upon in her life up to that point, she got rid of. So, 18 months later, there is a different set of people. It turns out they were not the people you want to have in charge of your security."

Patrick Jephson whispering something to an attentive Princess Diana.

Princess Diana grew distrustful of many close aides, including Patrick Jephson, who sought to protect her. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"The most heartbreaking thing is the very strong suggestion that if executives at the time had briefed Princess Diana on the fraudulent activity — the forgeries and lies she had been told — her life could have gone in a different direction," Webb noted.

Martin Bashir holding an award.

An investigation concluded Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure Princess Diana’s most explosive TV interview in 1995. (Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The fallout from the interview was swift and devastating. Queen Elizabeth II instructed Charles and Diana to proceed with a formal divorce. In its wake, Diana was stripped of many royal privileges and grew distrustful of those closest to her, including her private secretary, Patrick Jephson. Just two years later, tragedy struck when the princess was killed in a Paris car crash while being relentlessly pursued by paparazzi.

"They said Diana was paranoid," said Webb. "And I always think to myself, ‘That’s really unkind,’ because you have to remember, this was the BBC telling her they had firm information and documents proving people were out to get her. That’s what Diana was acting on. 

Princess Diana and Prince Charles sitting next to each other looking disappointed.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce was finalized in 1996. (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

"At that point in her life, she knew her phone had been tapped, private calls had been recorded and even broadcast publicly. It was very embarrassing for her. She also worried whether a former friend she’d had a relationship with, who died in a motorbike accident, might have been targeted. She asked herself, ‘Is that a coincidence?’"

A close-up of Earl Charles Spencer in a blue blazer and white shirt.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Charles Spencer, previously made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade the royal to agree to the interview. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"That was the material Martin Bashir knew he was working with — that Diana was already deeply suspicious of being under surveillance," Webb said. "He knew she was concerned about the death of this particular man. Then he came along with his documents, and he was very convincing."

The interview and its aftermath remain a sorrow that has weighed on William for decades.

A young Prince William looking serious.

Prince William was a teenager when his mother's explosive interview was viewed by millions of people. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"I think it’s hard for William to realize that things might have been different," said Webb. "If only Diana had been told what really happened — what Martin Bashir had done. It’s difficult to live with that knowledge."

In 2020, The Sunday Times published new evidence showing that Bashir used deceitful tactics to reach Diana through her brother. It prompted the BBC to launch an independent inquiry led by senior judge Lord Dyson.

Prince William and Prince Harry being held by their nanny.

Prince William and Prince Harry are seen at Balmoral with their nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke. (Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

The 2021 report concluded that Bashir breached BBC rules by fabricating fake bank statements and showing them to the earl to gain access to the princess. Believing there were forces within the palace that wanted to silence her, Diana agreed to tell her side of the story — unaware Bashir was exploiting her fears.

An aerial view of the BBC building.

An entrance to the British Broadcasting Corp.'s (BBC) Broadcasting House in London on May 28, 2021. That year, the BBC had come under fire for its handling of an explosive interview with Princess Diana, which journalist Martin Bashir was found to have secured through forgery.  (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The report also criticized the BBC for covering up what it knew about Bashir’s actions, noting that the corporation’s internal probe fell short of its usual standards of integrity and transparency.

"The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others," William said in a statement. "It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

Princess Diana being surrounded by photographers at night.

Princess Diana died at 36 from injuries sustained in a 1997 Paris car crash while being pursued by paparazzi. (Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)

William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, said in his own statement that the issue was bigger than just the BBC — and that "the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."

Prince William's nanny in a striped sweater looking somber outside the courthouse.

Alexandra Pettifer, formerly Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Prince William and Prince Harry’s ex-nanny, outside the High Court in London after the BBC agreed to pay her substantial damages over false claims used to secure Martin Bashir’s 1995 "Panorama" interview with Princess Diana. (Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

"To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step toward justice and truth," he wrote. "Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse — are still widespread today."

William was 13 when his mother spoke out. Harry was 11.

Princess Diana wearing a light blue striped blouse with a red poppy.

During the "Panorama" interview, Princess Diana famously said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded." (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

"What teenager wants to watch TV and see his mother there being asked questions about, ‘Did you have sex with this boyfriend?’" said Webb. 

Princess Diana looking sad in a black v-neck.

According to loved ones, Princess Diana regretted her "Panorama" interview after she realized how it impacted her sons. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

"In the interview, Diana is encouraged to effectively trash William’s father when she’s asked, ‘Do you think he should be king?’ And she says, ‘No, I don’t think he’s got it in him.’ So William, at the age of 13, is sitting there watching this. What do his school friends think the next morning? You don’t have to be a prince to be horribly embarrassed by that."

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp said the corporation accepted the investigation’s findings, adding that "there were unacceptable failures." The broadcaster also wrote to the royal family to apologize.

Prince William wearing a blue suit with medals.

Prince William, heir to the British throne, doesn't want his late mother's "Panorama" interview to be shown again, author Andy Webb told Fox News Digital. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"William does not want this interview to be shown again," said Webb. "He calls it illegitimate. What’s particularly sad is that, yes, some parts were valuable — but in reality, Diana gave that interview in a state of terror and fear."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

