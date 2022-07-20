Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit ‘inspiring’ Boston for Earthshot Prize

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Boston.

After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place in the United States, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed on Wednesday that they will be visiting the Massachusetts capital in December.

"In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA, where we’ll award the next five winners of the prize," said William in a video on Twitter.

The video then cuts to Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts at Fenway Park.

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!



Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022

"And we will be doing it right here in Boston," the 29-year-old added.

In a statement, the royal couple revealed they will celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future. The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as a host partner alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston.

The pair were last seen in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit together took place shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, when they headed to Los Angeles.

William, 40, created the global environment awards in 2020 after being inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s 10-year goal of landing on the moon, also known as Moonshot. The awards aim to highlight impactful approaches to the world’s environmental challenges. This year’s ceremony also comes on the anniversary of the moon landing.

"There is no more important Moonshot today than repairing the planet and no better place to harness the Moonshot spirit than the City of Boston," said Caroline Kennedy in a press release, as quoted by People magazine. "It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize will partner with the JFK Library Foundation to host the 2022 ceremony in Boston and inspire a new generation with the possibility of a sustainable future."

According to the outlet, the Earthshot Prize is an independent charity apart from the couple’s Royal Foundation. William serves as president.

"The urgency of the situation can't be overstated," William told the outlet in October. "But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful."

"Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize – and all of our finalists – shows us that the answers are out there," he shared. "By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp."

For the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards in October, five winners were announced, each from five different categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

William is second in line to the British throne. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, has been gradually handing over more responsibilities to him, as well as his father Prince Charles. William and Middleton, 40, are known for supporting charities that raise awareness on mental health, homelessness and childhood development, among others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.