Queen Elizabeth ‘adored’ Prince Harry ‘right to the end,’ wanted family to 'patch things up,' author says

Despite Prince Harry’s decision to step back as a senior royal and move to California, Queen Elizabeth’s love for her grandson remained strong until the end.

After more than seven decades on the throne, the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 in Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

Robert Hardman, royal historian and author of "Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II," told People magazine in this week’s issue that she "adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her."

"I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that [the family] patch things up," he told the outlet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes toward former "Suits" star Meghan Markle, 41. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito with their two children.

Following the couple’s decision, Elizabeth issued a statement in support of her grandson, 38.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," she said at the time. "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

While relations have been strained between the Sussexes and members of the royal family, they all came together to mourn the queen. At one point, the Sussexes joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout at Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers. Elizabeth’s state funeral took place on Monday.

"It was awkward," an insider claimed to the outlet. "Both couples found it hard. They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the queen."

"It’s such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you’d hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [King Charles III] especially," said one palace insider. "And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

A close source also insisted it would likely have been Elizabeth’s dying wish to have her family amend their differences.

"She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn’t hold grudges," said the insider. "Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy."

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that she wondered what the future of Harry and Markle's relationship with the royal family would look like now that the queen is gone.

"When they were on their pseudo-royal tour only days before the queen passed away, they did not see the family, even though they were in the U.K.," she said. "The queen’s death is the only thing that brought them together. And when I say the family, I mean the king and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The Sussexes have remained very friendly with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack."

Felton Spence noted that, ideally, the Sussexes would meet with William and Middleton whenever they make their next visit to the U.S.

"The USA is such an important market for them [The Wales'] and the Sussexes make that challenging," she said. "It’s in everyone’s best interest to mend bridges, but only time will tell if they will take those steps."

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital the biggest lesson the young royals can take from the late queen's legacy is "duty and service."

"It was always very clear duty and service came before everything else," he explained. "The reason so many people turned out for the queen's funeral was because she put duty and service above everything. She made so many sacrifices for her role... The crown came first. Even her late husband, Prince Philip, would always say, 'I'm not important. I'm merely doing what I have to do. I'm doing my duty and service.' It was a message that stayed with them until the end. And I think that's what the young royals need to learn from Her Majesty."

