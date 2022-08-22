Prince William, Kate Middleton relocate from London to give their children a ‘normal’ upbringing, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to give their three children a "normal" upbringing.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will be starting at Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire, in September.

The school, situated just outside of Windsor, is located on 52 acres of countryside and has approximately 560 pupils. While it offers boarding, George and his siblings won’t follow in the footsteps of their father, 40, and uncle, Prince Harry, who both boarded at Ludgrove around the same age. Instead, the royal siblings will be day students.

Lambrook, one of the top prep schools in the U.K., is known for its sports, drama and music facilities. Clubs include horse riding, fencing, scuba diving and polo. It also has a royal connection – two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons were pupils in 1878. The royal was known for traveling from her castle to Lambrook, where she watched them compete in cricket matches.

PRINCESS DIANA TRIED TO SHIELD PRINCE HARRY FROM ‘SPARE’ LABEL, JAMES PATTERSON SAYS: ‘SHE WAS TROUBLED BY IT’

The family is relocating from Kensington Palace in central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, where they can enjoy life in the countryside. Multiple royal sources have shared that the parents want their children to have a "normal" upbringing despite their royal statuses.

"They are such an outdoorsy family, London just wasn’t working for them anymore," a source who knows the family told People magazine. "The countryside is definitely their happy place."

George and Charlotte previously attended Thomas’ School in Battersea, which is located four miles from Kensington Palace. Louis was attending Willcocks Nursery School.

The family is moving into Adelaide Cottage, which is described as a modest four-bedroom property. It was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The home is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth has been residing since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The property is a 40-minute drive from Middleton’s parents, who live in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will retain their apartment in Kensington Palace as their official working base, as well as their 10-bedroom countryside mansion in Norfolk and a holiday cottage in Scotland.

In 2020, royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that William and Middleton want to give their children as normal of an upbringing as possible.

"Both Kate and William… like the idea of having them mix with all the other children of their age to make friends and enjoy a normal childhood without the confines of royal life," Sean explained.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE, 7, MAKES FUNNY FACES AS SHE JOINS PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES

"William, in particular, enjoys doing this as he remembers with such great affection how his mother, the wonderful Princess Diana, arranged all kinds of things for both him and Harry to do, like fast-food restaurants, shows, seaside holidays, and so forth," he shared. "Kate always had this [growing up] and it’s something that she wanted to continue with her own children, giving them life skills and, of course, a fun and loving childhood."

William is second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.