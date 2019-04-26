Prince William, Kate Middleton visit pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Easter amid rumors of feud

Despite rumors of an ongoing feud, the royal family reportedly put any animosity aside in order to celebrate the Easter holiday.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told Fox News that Prince William urged Prince Harry to take things slow with his now-wife, Meghan Markle. The suggestion allegedly did not sit very well and caused a rift between them. However, as rumors circulate that the brothers are at odds, they reportedly got together for some family time over the weekend.

According to BAZAAR, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton traveled to Frogmore Cottage, where Meghan Markle is on maternity leave, to spend Easter Sunday with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A source told the outlet that William and Kate made their way to the Windsor home shortly after attending Easter church services with the queen at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The source claimed that they made the visit in order to keep spirits high given that Markle was unable to attend the holiday service. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth to her first child with Harry any day. She’s been on leave for weeks with her mother, Doria Ragland, reportedly right by her side. The source described the visit as “a lovely afternoon.”

The visit marks the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Frogmore cottage. The brothers have reportedly been butting heads since before Harry married Meghan.

“I’m told from very reliable sources that the relationship has gone through challenging times since Harry started dating Meghan,” explained Nicholl. “I’m told that privately William was concerned about how quickly the relationship had moved.”

“William wanted to make sure that Harry was making the right decision,” continued Nicholl. “And I think what was intended as well-meaning, brotherly concern and a bit of advice went down quite badly with Harry, who felt that William wasn’t being as supportive as he might’ve been. So there has certainly been tensions between the brothers.”

Despite the reported protest, Harry and Markle officially tied the knot in May 2018 during a televised ceremony. Meanwhile, Middleton and Markle were rumored to be feuding as well, but the two royal women have been kind to each other in public settings since the rumors began.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.