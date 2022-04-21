Prince William, Kate Middleton dodge question about Prince Harry wanting to protect Queen Elizabeth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton dodged a question about Prince Harry’s claim that he’s ensuring Queen Elizabeth II is "protected" and has the "right people around her."

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the headquarters of the Disaster Emergency Committee in London to learn more about their work supporting the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

As the couple was stepping into a car following their visit, a broadcaster shouted to William, "Sir, does the queen need protecting?"

The couple didn’t respond and instead, continued into the vehicle before being driven away.

The moment was reminiscent of when William became the first British royal to defend the royal family after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made allegations of racism during last year's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex specifically claimed there were "conversations and concerns" regarding the skin color of their then-unborn son. Harry, 37, later clarified that the queen and Prince Philip were not the royals who made such comments, leaving many to wonder.

Shortly after the interview aired, William, 39, was confronted by reporters during a visit to an East London School where he assured the public that the royal family is "very much not a racist family." The prince also noted that hadn’t spoken to Harry after the interview but planned to do so.

The royal family has instead chosen to focus on the queen’s 96th birthday on Thursday. Tributes have poured in on social media, including from William and Middleton, 40.

Harry, who is currently in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, opened up about his life in America, as well as his recent surprise visit with the queen to NBC’s "Today" show.

The interview, which aired on Wednesday, was targeted by British outlets, which immediately reacted to comments made by the 37-year-old ahead of the queen’s birthday.

"Being with her, it was great," Harry told TV host Hoda Kotb. "It was just so nice to see her… She’s on great form. I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her. You know, home – home for me, now is, you know, for the time being, is in the States."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the U.K. briefly last week and spent time with Elizabeth before heading to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

During the televised interview, Harry was asked whether he missed his family, specifically his older brother and their father, Prince Charles.

"For me, in the moment, I am here to focus on these guys and these families," Harry responded, referencing the Invictus Games. Harry is the founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

Rumors of an alleged royal feud came to light in 2019, when royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that since Markle and Harry announced their engagement in 2017, William, 39, grew increasingly worried about his brother and his whirlwind romance with the American actress.

Harry said he wanted to return to the U.K. with his kids for the queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee, but warned that "security issues" could get in the way.

"I don’t know yet. There’s a lot of things, with security issues and everything else," Harry said, adding he was "trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet [the queen]."

Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. Harry's lawyers said the prince wants to bring his children to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals and moved to Santa Barbara, California, in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and the racist attitudes of the British media.

"We’ve been welcomed with open arms," said Harry about life in America. "I mean, it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.

Harry noted that he found himself thinking of his late mother even more. Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. At the time, she was being chased by the paparazzi.

"I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now," said Harry. "But definitely more so in the last two years more than ever before, without question. So she’s watching over us."

The Associated Press contribued to this report.