Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Prince Harry's sex confession questioned, Gisele Bündchen feels empowered amid Tom Brady retirement

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
British actor Rupert Everett questioned Prince Harry's story about losing his virginity. Gisele Bündchen is re-entering her work-mode era amid her divorce from Tom Brady.

British actor Rupert Everett questioned Prince Harry's story about losing his virginity. Gisele Bündchen is re-entering her work-mode era amid her divorce from Tom Brady. (SASCHA SCHUERMANN/Steve Granitz )

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

SEXY SECRETS - Prince Harry's sex story questioned by Rupert Everett: ‘I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is.’ Continue reading here…

RECLAIMING HER FAME - As Tom Brady retires, Gisele feels empowered: Her 'potential to return to stardom never got destroyed.' Continue reading here…

"Flashdance" singer Irene Cara, also known for her role in "Fame," passed away on Nov. 26, 2022.

"Flashdance" singer Irene Cara, also known for her role in "Fame," passed away on Nov. 26, 2022. (Harry Langdon)

REST IN PEACE - Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, cause of death revealed after unexpected passing. Continue reading here

CELEBRITY STYLE - Grammys red carpet: Taylor Swift dares to bare, Shania Twain rocks funky suit on music's biggest night. Continue reading here…

‘OWN MY MISTAKES’ - Armie Hammer reveals childhood sexual abuse and suicide attempt as he speaks out on rape allegation. Continue reading here…

‘SHE WAS TRAUMATIZED’ - Priscilla Presley watched camel 'attack' her son just days before Lisa Marie’s death. Continue reading here

BEHIND THE SCENES - Barbra Streisand asked Robert Redford to do 'take after take' of sex scene in 'The Way We Were,' book claims. Continue reading here…

Candace Cameron Bure revealed she and Jodie Sweetin will both appear at '90s Con.

Candace Cameron Bure revealed she and Jodie Sweetin will both appear at '90s Con. (David Livingston)

‘FULLER HOUSE’ - Candace Cameron Bure to reunite with Jodie Sweetin after ‘traditional marriage’ remark fallout. Continue reading here…

CONFESSIONS - Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg 'smoked a lot of marijuana' together in Amsterdam. Continue reading here…

THE PETE EFFECT - Dionne Warwick updates fans on her relationship with Pete Davidson after shooting her shot on Twitter. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending