Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get security upgrades to new residence in Canada: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already making moves to improve security at their new home in Canada, according to a new report.

Archie's parents have been residing in a private mansion on Vancouver Island for the last few weeks since announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family last month. According to TMZ, the couple has already made big improvements to protect themselves and their 8-month-old son.

The gossip site obtained photos of the exterior of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's North American home, showing that the pair is already protected by a fence, tarp and security cameras.

One photo shows what appears to be a front gate to the residence covered with a large, white tarp. Another photo taken from the ground level shows that the home is surrounded by a fence with at least one security camera pointing toward the road.

According to TMZ, some of the security measures were already in place, but Harry and Meghan added a "tree tarp" and at least one security camera.

U.K. citizens and Canadians were up in arms after it was revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to split their time living between Windsor, England and North America. Many questioned how this would impact taxpayers and who exactly would be footing the bill for the couple's security measures.

According to Mark Stephens from London law firm Howard Kennedy, who spoke with People magazine at the time of the couple's announcement, the Sussexes will likely still receive the same level of diplomatic protection as any other royal “whether or not they are active members."

Stephens explained to the outlet: “If you take the Dutch royal family for example, where a number of them work — the king is an airline pilot — they still have diplomatic immunity because of their status as a member of the royal family."

After holding a summit to discuss how Megxit would play out, Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, voiced her support for their decision in a statement, in which she said she hopes the agreement will allow Meghan and Harry to embark on a "happy and peaceful new life."