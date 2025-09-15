Prince Harry says 'conscience is clear' after writing explosive royal tell-all memoir

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry says his "conscience is clear."

After the Duke of Sussex reunited with his father for the first time in over a year, he defended his explosive 2023 memoir, "Spare," which laid bare secrets about the British royal family.

"I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public," the 41-year-old told The Guardian on Sunday.

PRINCE HARRY'S FEUD WITH PRINCE WILLIAM LEAVES KING CHARLES CAUGHT IN ROYAL CROSSFIRE: EXPERTS

"It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible," the father of two shared. "My conscience is clear."

Harry told the outlet that speaking out wasn’t a matter of "stubbornness."

"It’s having principles," he insisted. "It is not about revenge, it’s about accountability. You cannot have reconciliation before you have truth."

He also shared that his wife, Meghan Markle, told him that telling the truth was "the most efficient way to live."

"She said, ‘Just stick to the truth,’" said Harry. "It is the thing I always fall back on. Always. And if you think like that, who would be stupid enough to lie? It takes up too much time and effort."

"I know that [speaking out] annoys some people, and it goes against the narrative," he continued. "The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out, and it needed to be corrected."

Harry spoke to the outlet during his recent trip to Ukraine, which took place after he had a private tea with his father at Clarence House in London. While Harry didn’t speak much about the monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, the prince suggested that he wanted to see his father more often.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The focus really has to be on my dad," said Harry, noting he would like to bring his children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — to his home country.

"This week has definitely brought that closer," said Harry of his meeting.

Harry was in the U.K. on Sept. 8 to support key causes and charities. He also paid tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death, visiting her grave in Windsor and laying flowers.

At the time, Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell, which handles the office for the Duke, and Buckingham Palace for comment.

The meeting between father and son is significant. Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that Charles, 76, was not answering his calls or letters. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Harry and his brother, Prince William, heir to the British throne, are not on speaking terms.

Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote that the relationship between Harry and William remains "at a low point." Despite Harry's visit to Windsor, which is just minutes from William and Kate Middleton’s family home, the brothers had "zero" communication.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Their relationship is at an all-time low," a source who knows the brothers well told the outlet. "It’s as if something has pushed William even further away from the prospect of a reconciliation. He is adamant that he wants nothing to do with his brother. He is more upset with him than ever."

In May of this year, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry told the outlet. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

According to Nicholl, it is believed that William, 43, was "incensed" about Harry’s comments to the BBC, finding them "deeply offensive and insensitive." She claimed that William was against his father’s meeting with Harry because he was "fearful" that private family conversations would be leaked. However, Nicholl wrote that Charles feels it is "time to move on" and wants to bring his younger son "in from the cold."

Still, Nicholl described that while Charles is open to a truce, "the ball is in Harry’s court." The prince must prove to his father that he can be trusted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY SHUNS TELL-ALLS IN BID TO RECONCILE WITH KING CHARLES: AUTHOR

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. The couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. "Spare," which exposes embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and his sibling rivalry, worsened tensions.

William was described as "deeply upset" when Harry alleged that Kate, 43, wasn’t welcoming to Meghan, a former American actress.

In July, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that Harry had quietly extended an olive branch by offering to share his official schedule of engagements. The outlet said this was meant to ease tensions with the king.

The outlet also reported that Harry’s aides had a private meeting with the king’s communications secretary in London. Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

William’s representatives were noticeably absent from the so-called "peace summit," and the future king’s team was reportedly not notified of the secret meeting.

Harry and William were last seen together in August 2024 at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. The brothers kept their distance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There have been many reports in the British press that William is still extremely angry with Harry and does not want his father softening his position by meeting with him or allowing contact," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner previously told Fox News Digital. "[It is understood] that King Charles feels it is his Christian duty to welcome Harry, Meghan Markle and their family back into the fold."