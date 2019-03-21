Prince Harry reportedly asked by boy, 4, when the ‘real Prince Harry’ would arrive

He might have been standing in front of one of the world’s most recognized faces, but a 4-year-old boy was reportedly convinced Prince Harry was not who he claimed to be.

The Duke of Sussex, who is soon expecting his first child with wife and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was visiting school children Wednesday at St. Vincent's Catholic Primary School in Acton, an area in London.

As Harry approached one student -- 4-year-old Emmanuel Osei, according to People magazine -- the young boy reportedly asked: “When is Prince Harry coming?”

“But I’m Prince Harry,” he replied, according to the publication, which cited a teaching assistant named Philomena Frattura.

“When is the real Prince Harry coming?” the boy said back.

“I’m the real Harry. I’ve just had my hair cut for the occasion,” Harry purportedly said in response.

Eventually, Emmanuel was convinced. The hold-up? The royal apparently didn’t look the part.

“They think a prince should have a crown,” Diane Redmond, a learning mentor at the school, told People, which noted this isn’t the first time Harry has had to convince a non-believer.

“Every time I get to meet kids and they have been told a real-life prince is coming, the disappointment on their faces when they see me without a crown or a cape," Harry told the publication in 2016.