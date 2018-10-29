Prince Harry references Meghan Markle’s ‘little bump’ while thanking fans in New Zealand

Prince Harry is excited about Meghan Markle’s growing baby bump.

The Duke of Sussex referred to his wife’s pregnancy on Monday while thanking fans in New Zealand during the tail end of their 16-day tour of the South Pacific.

“From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work you do to look after this beautiful place,” Harry told the crowd when he and Markle arrived at Abel Tasman National Park on the South Island.

The couple announced earlier this month they were expecting their first child together. Markle is about four months pregnant and expected to give birth in the spring of 2019.

Markle’s growing baby bump has been on full display during her trip. She was pictured cradling her bump while wearing an azure blue, cape-sleeved gown at the Fiji state dinner last week.

Harry and Meghan started their second day in New Zealand by visiting the Maranui Café on the Wellington coast, where they spoke to people offering mental health support through helplines, social media and other programs.

They were then pictured walking on a sandy beach as Harry held an umbrella while the Duchess of Sussex clutched on to his right arm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.