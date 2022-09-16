Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince Harry
Published

How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started dating in 2016 after being introduced through a mutual friend

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
British citizens speak out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Queen Elizabeth II’s death Video

British citizens speak out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Fox News Digital spoke with people in the U.K. about their views on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry, son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, is married to Meghan Markle, a former American actress. The pair started dating in 2016 before marrying in 2019. The couple have made headlines for distancing themselves greatly from the royal family and in 2020, they stepped away from their senior royal duties.

While the two don't have a traditional day-to-day life, they did meet in a pretty conventional way – getting set up by a mutual friend.

Prince Harry and Markle were set up a blind date but their mutual friend in July 2016. At the time, Markle was acting on the television show, "Suits." Later that summer, they went on a trip together to Africa. Their relationship was confirmed in November 2016.

Roughly a year later, in November 2017, they announced their engagement and then on May 19, 2018, they got married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. They were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE, FROM FIRST MEETING TO ROYAL BABY ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
    Image 1 of 6

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, pictured here in 2017, confirmed their relationship in 2016. They were set up by a mutual friend. (Reuters)

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged
    Image 2 of 6

    The pair became engaged in November 2017. Markle and Harry are said to have connected over their love for humanitarian work. (Reuters)

  • Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in Britain
    Image 3 of 6

    Prince Harry and Markle posed for photos in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement. (Reuters)

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wedding
    Image 4 of 6

    The couple took on the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex uopn getting married in 2018. Markle and Harry are pictured here leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by King Charles III. (Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS)

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wave to the crowds at their wedding
    Image 5 of 6

    Guests for Meghan and Harry's wedding included a many famous people, including George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and several of Markle’s co-stars from "Suits," the USA network legal drama she starred on for seven seasons. (Reuters)

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018
    Image 6 of 6

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. (Reuters)

The pair had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. 

In January 2020, both Harry and Markle took a step back from being senior members of the royal family. They ended up settling in California, where they still reside today.

PHOTOS: MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY SAY ‘I DO’ IN ROYAL WEDDING

The next year, in March 2021, the two had their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they shared many details and made many allegations against the royal family. Harry and Markle's distance and comments against the royal family have created a divide against the couple and the family, especially with Harry's older brother and future king, Prince William.

Harry and Meghan had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. They had their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on in June 2021. 

Harry and Meghan had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. They had their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on in June 2021.  (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In June 2021, Harry and Markle had their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, King Charles III continued to allow Harry and Markle to use their royal titles, even though there are many who believe they should no longer hold them.

A petition was started around the time of their stepping back from royal duties that petitioned for their titles to be taken away so they "cannot be used for personal financial gain." 

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared why many are upset about Harry and Markle still using their titles to Fox News Digital. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. They still hold their royal titles, but many believe they should not. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. They still hold their royal titles, but many believe they should not.  (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

"There has been a petition, a movement from the people of the county of Sussex, they’re supposed to represent, to remove them. Why? Because they're taking the name but they're not doing anything for the people of Sussex. This is a dilemma. This is not a celebrity role. It is a role of duty. So you need to do your duty, and then hold the title. Why would anybody want the title if they don't want to do their duty to the people of the county of Sussex? You either do or you don't. You can't have your cake and eat it too," Fordwich said.

AFTER QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH, BRITISH CITIZENS SPEAK OUT ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE

Since King Charles III renewed their titles, the only way that will change is if "Parliament says otherwise," Fordwich stated.

Prince Harry and Markle did join the rest of the royal family in England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending