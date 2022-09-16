How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry, son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, is married to Meghan Markle, a former American actress. The pair started dating in 2016 before marrying in 2019. The couple have made headlines for distancing themselves greatly from the royal family and in 2020, they stepped away from their senior royal duties.

While the two don't have a traditional day-to-day life, they did meet in a pretty conventional way – getting set up by a mutual friend.

Prince Harry and Markle were set up a blind date but their mutual friend in July 2016. At the time, Markle was acting on the television show, "Suits." Later that summer, they went on a trip together to Africa. Their relationship was confirmed in November 2016.

Roughly a year later, in November 2017, they announced their engagement and then on May 19, 2018, they got married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. They were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II.

The pair had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.

In January 2020, both Harry and Markle took a step back from being senior members of the royal family. They ended up settling in California, where they still reside today.

The next year, in March 2021, the two had their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they shared many details and made many allegations against the royal family. Harry and Markle's distance and comments against the royal family have created a divide against the couple and the family, especially with Harry's older brother and future king, Prince William.

In June 2021, Harry and Markle had their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, King Charles III continued to allow Harry and Markle to use their royal titles, even though there are many who believe they should no longer hold them.

A petition was started around the time of their stepping back from royal duties that petitioned for their titles to be taken away so they "cannot be used for personal financial gain."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared why many are upset about Harry and Markle still using their titles to Fox News Digital.

"There has been a petition, a movement from the people of the county of Sussex, they’re supposed to represent, to remove them. Why? Because they're taking the name but they're not doing anything for the people of Sussex. This is a dilemma. This is not a celebrity role. It is a role of duty. So you need to do your duty, and then hold the title. Why would anybody want the title if they don't want to do their duty to the people of the county of Sussex? You either do or you don't. You can't have your cake and eat it too," Fordwich said.

Since King Charles III renewed their titles, the only way that will change is if "Parliament says otherwise," Fordwich stated.

Prince Harry and Markle did join the rest of the royal family in England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.