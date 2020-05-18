Katharine McPhee says husband David Foster and Prince Harry are 'like father and son'

Katharine McPhee is dishing the relationship she and her husband David Foster share with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a recent interview with Access, the 36-year-old singer was asked about her connection to Markle, after sharing a photo with her online.

"She went to a school called Immaculate Heart, as did I. She went there for middle school and high school, and I went there just for middle school," said McPhee, noting that Markle, 38, was in high school during her years at Immaculate Heart.

"I did a couple shows with her and she was always put together and great," recalled McPhee. "I was never really close friends with her."

The singer said that while performing in the musical "Waitress" in London, she and Foster, 70, had an opportunity to speak with Markle and Harry, 35.

"My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're so cute, they're like father and son," revealed McPhee. "We just stay in touch with them. Meghan and I knew each other from childhood, but really, Harry and my husband are friends, so it's really nice."

The former "American Idol" contestant then discussed Harry and Markle's recent move to Los Angeles.

"We just want them to end up wherever they feel safest and happiest," she said. "David's the resource guy. He knows all the places. He loves to help people. We just hope they end up somewhere where they feel like they can really settle down."

McPhee's post featuring Markle -- shared on January 31 of 2019 -- featured a selfie of the pair in their school days.

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," McPhee wrote in the caption. "She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me."