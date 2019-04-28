Prince Harry attends London Marathon as Meghan Markle’s due date nears

Prince Harry attended the London Marathon on Sunday, carrying on his royal duties as the world waits for the arrival of his first child with Meghan Markle.

Harry cheered on runners, met with volunteers and presented medals to the winners of the marathon and wheelchair races on Sunday. The Royal Household confirmed earlier the Duke of Sussex will be at the event, squashing rumors that the Duchess of Sussex was possibly in labor.

Several people speculated whether Harry would attend the London Marathon with Markle’s due date approaching. A palace spokesperson told People magazine that Harry always planned to go to the event, but didn’t announce it ahead of time in case Markle went into labor.

“He had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend. He was pleased he was able to attend,” the spokesperson told the magazine.

Harry and Markle announced in October they were expecting their first child together in the spring. Markle is expected to give birth in late April or beginning of May, leaving the world on royal baby watch in the last few days.

Markle won’t be following Prince William and Kate Middleton’s footsteps in announcing her child’s birth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously said they will be keeping their birth plans private.

”Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” the statement read.

Middleton introduced each of her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — to the public by posing and waving with her newborns outside Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, hours after she gave birth to them.