Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation solo, Princess Margaret's 'forbidden' love

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ALL HAIL THE KING - Prince Harry to attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan Markle, palace confirms. Continue reading here…

‘FORBIDDEN’ LOVE - Princess Margaret endured ‘a deep sadness’ on her deathbed over ‘forbidden’ lover Peter Townsend, doc claims. Continue reading here…

PRAYERS FOR FOXX - Jamie Foxx recovers as Kerry Washington, LeBron James share 'appreciation' for the award-winning actor. Continue reading here…

‘EXCRUCIATING PAIN’ - Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident left him in 'excruciating pain' 24 hours a day. Continue reading here…

KATY UNDER FIRE - 'American Idol' judge criticized for contestant comments. Continue reading here…

SAFE AND SOUND - Drake Bell breaks silence online after being reported 'missing and endangered.' Continue reading here…

'TREATED LIKE MEAT' - 'Boy Meets World' star slams 'Disney machine': 'Girls were treated like meat.' Continue reading here…

BRAT PACK LEGACY - Anthony Michael Hall turns 55: Brat Pack members then and now. Continue reading here…

HASTA LA VISTA, BABY - Arnold Schwarzenegger under fire after city disputes filling of a troublesome pothole. Continue reading here…

TRUE BROMANCE - Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson might actually be brothers after a shocking family revelation. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube