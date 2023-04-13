Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson might actually be brothers after shocking family revelation

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson may be closer than fans think.

During a podcast interview, McConaughey revealed that his longtime friend Harrelson may actually be related to the "Dazed and Confused" star.

"You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line… that’s part of our bromance, right?" McConaughey began to explain on Kelly Ripa’s "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast.

"My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew… you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."

'UNCLE' WOODY HARRELSON PHOTOBOMBS MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S DAUGHTER AT BIRTHDAY PARTY

The 53-year-old actor continued to share that during a family vacation, his mother brought up a special connection she may have had with Harrelson’s father.

"In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey noted.

"My mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

After McConaughey discovered these family details, he admitted he investigated his mother’s past to seek the truth.

The father of three shared that Harrelson’s father may have linked up with his mother during McConaughey’s parent’s divorce.

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SHARES THROWBACK PICTURE WITH WOODY HARRELSON: ‘AN ORIGINAL WILD MAN’

"Then there [are] possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment."

Once McConaughey confessed the shocking revelation, Ripa then asked if he or Harrelson have taken a DNA test to confirm the results.

"This is what we're on the precipice of now," the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star responded.

"It's a little easier for Wood to say 'come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he jokingly pointed out.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."

McConaughey and Harrelson are slated to reunite onscreen in a new series titled, "Brother From Another Mother," which he described as "a series about our families that's based on truth."

"Where Woody and I are the best of friends, we have different approaches in how we raise our children and how we go about certain things," McConaughey said.

"And this is a story about… it's a love story, about us, he and I… our families coming together… the conflicts and comedy that come with it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "True Detective" co-stars have been friends for two decades and starred in their first movie together in 1999’s "EDtv."