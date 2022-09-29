Harry's dilemma: He ‘sacrificed’ everything for a 'normal life’ but has ‘gained very little,’ expert says

Prince Harry made a historic decision in 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals to chart their own path in the U.S., but the choice has not led to the happiness and fulfillment that he may have expected, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

Larcombe told Fox News Digital that while on the surface, Harry appears to have everything he could have ever wanted, including love, children, success and a "palace" of his own, the 38-year-old "looks like he is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders."

"Harry looks desperately unhappy," Larcombe noted.

He continued, "I’ve watched him closely since he was a teenager, for my work, and I feel that if Harry is as happy as he is telling us, as he and Meghan tell us they are, he needs to quickly tell his face."

Larcombe authored the 2017 biography "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," which chronicled the Duke of Sussex' time at the elite boarding school Eton, his military career and his love life. He told Fox News Digital that Harry has always sought one dream that has continued to elude him.

"Children dream of one day being a prince," Larcombe said. "Harry, his whole life, has dreamed of one day being normal."

"And I honestly don't think, and I'm not alone in thinking that, Harry simply has not found that dream."

In 2021, Harry opened up about struggling with the media scrutiny that came with being a royal and wanting a normal life, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the pair's Apple TV+ documentary series "The Me You Can't See."

"I always wanted to be normal, as opposed to being Prince Harry, just being Harry," he admitted.

In the series, Harry reflected on the happiness he experienced when he was able to achieve a sense of normalcy during his years of military service.

"The happiest times in my life was the 10 years in the army — without question," he told Winfrey.

"Because I got to wear the same uniform as everybody else. I had to do all the same training as everybody else. I started from the bottom like everybody else."

"There was no special treatment because of who I was," he added. "That was where I felt my most normal."

Larcombe explained that by stepping away from the royal spotlight and starting anew in the U.S., Harry might have thought that he could attain the normal life that he had always wanted.

However, Larcombe believes that Harry has not been able to realize his dream, since his new life is not very dissimilar from his former life.

"Because all he has, he already had," he said.

Larcombe continued, "If Harry wanted to reach out to Steven Spielberg or Barack Obama, anyone, he could have, ever since he was 18. So, there's no novelty for him being top of the tree in Los Angeles."

"So, what we're seeing unfold in front of our eyes is a prince who, frankly, seems to have sacrificed absolutely everything and gained very, very little in return."

"Unless it's just a lovely love story and it might be, only time will tell," he added.

Larcombe told Fox News Digital that Harry is facing two major dilemmas. He said that by witnessing the overwhelming public response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan will have realized that they cannot win the "popularity contest" against the royal family.

According to Larcombe, the other dilemma that Harry faces is over whether he decides to continue with his planned projects that could cause further damage to the royal family. The royal expert said that if Harry chooses to move forward with the projects, he may jeopardize maintaining any semblance of a relationship with his older brother, Prince William.

"Harry will also know that he cannot continue the life he has set for himself in California where he is up for sale to the highest bidder with Meghan and continue to choose a relationship with his brother, and frankly, even play any kind of significant role in his own brother's life," Larcombe said.

Following the two-week mourning period for Queen Elizabeth, Harry and Meghan flew back to their home in Montecito, California on Sept. 20, the day after the late monarch's funeral. Larcombe saw their quick departure as a sign that they realized that the royals were still distrustful of them.

"Harry left the next morning almost as soon as he could, because the Royals will not say anything secret or even deeply personal in front of Harry, because of the fear that he will betray them," he said.

"So, he's got a massive journey to try and mend that rift," Larcombe added. "And that rift unfortunately is likely to continue as long as Harry's work in California or work in the outside world outside of the royal work, involves selling a bit of the brand basking to some extent in the popularity of the royal family."

"Deep down, they're both good guys. And they're both very close." — Duncan Larcombe on Prince William and Prince Harry

Larcombe said that the two formerly close brothers would have to make difficult choices if they wanted to reconcile. However, he expressed hope that the enduring bond between William and Harry would enable them to repair the rift in their relationship.

"Deep down, they're both good guys. And they're both very close," Larcombe said.

He continued, "Emotionally, they're very close. If they weren't, they wouldn't have been able to walk side by side behind the Queen's coffin. Deep down there is hope that they'll make up for it."

"Now the big question is what gestures will Harry and Meghan send back across the Atlantic?"