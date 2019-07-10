Kate Middleton reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte share her love for this hobby

Kate Middleton’s two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly share their mother’s love for photography.

Middleton, who attended a photography workshop on Tuesday, per People, shared with the children and young people at the event some of her tips for capturing the perfect shot.

“Just look at everything around you. Maybe it’s in front of you, or far away but choose your subject and focus in on it,” she said, according to the magazine.

“Get outside with your camera, as well. George and Charlotte love it when we do that,” she added.

Middleton often shares the photos that she’s captured of her children, and, according to People, is a self-proclaimed “enthusiastic amateur photographer.” In fact, photography was purportedly the focus of Middleton's thesis while she attended school at the University of St. Andrews. (There, she studied art history, per People.)

Middleton’s attendance at the event came not long after Kensington Palace announced she is now the official patron of the Royal Photographic Society — a role that was passed down to her from Queen Elizabeth II.