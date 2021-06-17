Prince Charles ‘can’t deal’ with Prince Harry’s comments because he’s ‘immensely sensitive,' author says

Prince Charles’s sensitivity may make it difficult for him to work out any differences he has with Prince Harry.

The claim was made by Stewart Pearce, who served as a voice coach for Princess Diana.

The English author recently wrote a book titled "Diana: The Voice of Change," which details how the late royal wanted to use her voice to shake up the monarchy and make a positive change in the world.

"Prince Charles is a very, very shy man, a very sensitive and delicate man… we see his public personality," he told Us Weekly on Thursday. "But in private, he’s immensely sensitive."

Pearce pointed out when Diana accused Charles of having an affair with his ex-girlfriend, Camilla Parker Bowles.

PRINCESS DIANA WOULD BE ‘IN COMPLETE FAVOR’ OF PRINCE HARRY’S CALIFORNIA MOVE, HAD HER OWN EYE ON MALIBU: PAL

"So, what he did was to shrink back and as a result of that became aloof," he said. "Well, that doesn’t heal the challenge that’s taking place."

Pearce said he wasn’t surprised when Harry told Oprah Winfrey in March during a televised tell-all that his father stopped taking his phone calls after he revealed his royal exit plans.

"That’s what Charles does," Pearce explained. "He can’t deal with it because of his sensitivity, so he hides. And what Harry’s trying to do is to heal that. Not out of umbrage, not out of anger or revenge or criticism or accusation… I felt that he was just somebody saying, ‘This is the way it is, and this is why we want to make a change.’"

A source previously told the outlet that the future king was "infuriated" by his son’s explosive interview.

"Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private," the insider claimed.

PRINCESS DIANA'S BROTHER HOPES 'SHE'D BE PLEASED' WITH MARTIN BASHIR PROBE: ‘HER PARANOIA WAS FED'

Harry told Winfrey, 67, that the royal family cut him off financially after announcing plans to step back from his royal roles. He was able to afford security for his family because of the money Diana left behind.

Harry noted that his relationship with the patriarch, 72, has been impacted.

"I feel really let down," Harry said about his relationship with his father. "He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."

In the docuseries "The Me You Can’t See," Harry recalled how Charles seemed unwilling to put a stop to the relentless media spectacle that surrounded his childhood.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’" Harry explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reflecting on the way he was raised today didn't sit well with the prince. The soon-to-be father of two said Charles' expectation for Harry to accept living under the same pressures "doesn't make sense."

"Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact, quite the opposite," said Harry. "If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids. Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? Isn’t this all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself?"

Representatives for the palace and Charles did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began last year over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the duchess, 39. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on June 4. The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his mother.

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.