Meghan Markle's dad Thomas reacts to Time 100 cover: 'There are far more influential people'

Thomas Markle apparently wasn't too impressed by Time magazine's 100 most influential people issue -- even though his daughter, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry, were one of the few selected for the cover.

They were listed as two of the world's most influential people and honored for their activism and philanthropy by friend chef José Andrés. In addition to the couple, Olympian Simone Biles, Oscar winner Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong, were all featured on the various covers.

In a video obtained by Fox News, Markle is seen at a newsstand in Los Angeles and when asked by the videographer why he decided not to purchase the magazine, Markle responds, "Well that is only Time magazine’s opinion, there are far more influential people, like the Queen."

On Wednesday, Time magazine revealed their cover stars. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were part of the "Icons" section of the list.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE ARE TWO OF TIME MAGAZINE'S MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE

The two posed together but caught some backlash on social media for their "awkward" appearances.

Harry, whose 37th birthday was also on Wednesday, was dressed in all black and sat behind Meghan with a hand on her shoulder. The former actress, 40, donned a white pantsuit and gold jewelry.

After the cover was unveiled, users on Twitter were quick to judge their body language and blank expressions.

One person said, "The only effort in this pic is the person who’s photoshopped 2 different pictures together."

Another pointed out, "Looks a bit too ‘plasticky’? The photoshop is rich on this one."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE FACE BACKLASH FOR 'STRANGE' TIME MAGAZINE COVER

"Terrible retouching job. They look CGI," agreed a user.

"What a strange photo… it’s made to look like Harry is the same height as Meghan … is he bending over?" commented someone else.

"This looks like Harry is her hairdresser and he’s looking into the mirror explaining what he did to her layers," joked a user.

Meanwhile, chef Andrés wrote in his essay about the couple, "They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production."

"Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need — offering mental-health support to black women and girls in the US and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Andrés, who founded the World Central Kitchen, worked with Harry and Meghan over the past year to help feed poor communities. "In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," he said.