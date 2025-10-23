Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal likely to break centuries-old royal tradition for Prince Louis: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Duke of York title has been so tarnished by Prince Andrew’s ongoing scandals that it is unlikely Prince Louis will ever inherit it.

The claim was made by multiple experts who spoke to Fox News Digital about how Prince William, heir to the throne, may break with tradition once he becomes king. Experts also believe that the title will remain dormant until Andrew’s death.

"The terribly tarnished title of Duke of York will not be offered to Prince Louis or, for that matter, any other royal, probably in our lifetimes, nor in the foreseeable future," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital.

"It will most likely be put in abeyance to die with Prince Andrew," she said. "Tradition should be abandoned to restore public trust and to demonstrate moral clarity."

The dukedom of York is traditionally bestowed on the monarch’s second son, a custom that began with King Edward IV in 1474, British etiquette authority Debrett’s reported.

Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, was the Duke of York before his elder brother, King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne in 1936. The title was granted to Andrew, 65, the late queen’s reportedly favorite son, by the monarch on his wedding day to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that titles are traditionally conferred after a royal reaches adulthood or marries as a gift.

Since Louis, 7, is William’s second son, it was widely believed that he would become the Duke of York once William ascended the throne. However, William, 43, could choose to bestow a different title upon his son.

"The break with centuries-old tradition is a result of the severity of Andrew’s scandal," said Fordwich. "William won’t wish his son to be tarnished by any memories of his disgraced great-uncle. He was behind his uncle’s title being rescinded permanently, advocating strongly for this despicable scandal to be met with decisive disciplinary action."

On Oct. 17, Andrew announced he was relinquishing his Duke of York title and other honors after renewed scrutiny over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III’s younger brother said, "The continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Andrew stepped down from public life in 2019 over his association with Epstein, despite his denials of wrongdoing. His latest announcement came days after the posthumous memoir by Virginia Roberts Giuffre was published on Oct. 21. The 41-year-old, who died in April, alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew, who denied her claims and said he didn’t recall meeting her. The case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. According to court documents, the prince acknowledged that Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse."

Officially stripping Andrew of his title would require an Act of Parliament. Since that hasn’t occurred, the title will revert to the Crown upon Andrew’s death and could then be reassigned to another royal.

"The York brand has become toxic," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "It is most unlikely that it will be used by the royal family in the near future. Sarah Ferguson was the Duchess of York and has proven to be a shocker, too."

"More, much more, is yet to come," he warned.

The dukedom of York also carries a dark history, prompting speculation that the title itself may be unlucky, Vanity Fair reported.

The first Duke of York, Edmund of Langley, who was elevated to the role in 1385, committed "one of England’s greatest acts of betrayal" when he switched allegiances, the outlet reported. That event was later dramatized by Shakespeare in "Richard II."

The second Duke of York, Edmund’s son Edward, met a grisly end at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415. The third Duke of York, Edward’s nephew, Richard, was killed in 1460 at the Battle of Wakefield. According to the outlet, his enemies displayed his severed head on a pike with a paper crown. The lives of other Dukes of York have raised eyebrows over the years.

But Fitzwilliams doesn’t believe the title is cursed.

"In the public mind, the title Duke of York has been identified with Queen Elizabeth’s father," he explained. "He had a shy stammer that was immortalized by Colin Firth in the film ‘The King’s Speech.’"

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, aren’t focused on bestowing titles on their children.

"William and Kate want their children to have as normal a life as possible," said Turner. "They’re trying to create equality among their children, instead of them becoming spares to their eldest son, Prince George. They have prominent responsibilities, but they are also allowed to have normal family time."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that she doesn’t believe the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have prioritized family life, would consider giving the Duke of York title to Louis.

"With Prince Andrew formally surrendering the Duke of York title, it could be revived for Prince Louis when Prince William becomes king," she said.

"It is a custom since the 14th century that the dukedom is granted to the monarch’s second son. However, I can’t believe that the title will be revived for Prince Louis. The negative press association with this dukedom is not a positive step. The children’s titles, in general, will be parked until they are old enough to make decisions about their lives."

Prince George, 12, is expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the Prince of Wales. The title is traditionally given to the sovereign’s eldest son and heir.

People magazine also noted that William could choose to give Princess Charlotte, 10, the title of Princess Royal. The late queen bestowed that title on her only daughter, Princess Anne, in 1987, on her 37th birthday. Debrett’s reported it is the highest honor that can be given to a female member of the royal family. Only seven princesses have held the title since 1642.

While Andrew will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York, he will remain a prince as he is the son of the late queen. His Royal Highness title has been inactive since 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.