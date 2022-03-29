Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, other senior royals attend Prince Philip's memorial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senior royals gathered to honor the life of Prince Philip on Tuesday.

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew and other extended family were in attendance.

Prince Harry chose not to attend the thanksgiving service. He had no plans to travel to the United Kingdom during late March, a spokesperson for the royal previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry does plan to visit Queen Elizabeth II as soon as possible, according to the spokesperson.

next Image 1 of 13

prev next Image 2 of 13

prev next Image 3 of 13

prev next Image 4 of 13

prev next Image 5 of 13

prev next Image 6 of 13

prev next Image 7 of 13

prev next Image 8 of 13

prev next Image 9 of 13

prev next Image 10 of 13

prev next Image 11 of 13

prev next Image 12 of 13

prev Image 13 of 13

PRINCE HARRY WILL NOT ATTEND PRINCE PHILIP'S MEMORIAL SERVICE: HE ‘SHOULD BE SUPPORTING’ QUEEN ELIZABETH

The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from him to walk to her seat alone, easing concerns about her health that had raised questions about whether she would attend.

The service of thanksgiving is the first public royal event Prince Andrew has attended since he settled a sexual abuse lawsuit earlier this month.

Prince Philip's memorial was also Queen Elizabeth's first major public event in months, since unspecified mobility issues hampered her ability to get around.

The 95-year-old monarch was deeply involved in planning the service, which included hymns and tributes from his charities. Such touches weren't possible during his funeral last year because of strictures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 1,800 family members and guests attended the memorial. Only 30 people attended last year’s funeral, conducted under the strict COVID-19 lockdown rules then in place that forced the queen to sit alone wearing a black mask as she mourned the loss of her husband, who she called her rock.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince Philip died April 9 and was laid to rest April 17. The funeral was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Tuesday’s service featured the hymn "Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer," fulfilling one of Philip’s wishes for his funeral that wasn’t carried out because of restrictions that banned singing.

Young people participating in programs run by the prince’s Duke of Edinburgh charity and youth cadet associations lined the steps of the abbey to greet guests for the service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Britain’s royal family attended, together with about 30 foreign royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Philip’s wider family and friends were also there, along with 500 representatives of charities and other groups he supported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.