Royals
Published

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, other senior royals attend Prince Philip's memorial

Prince Philip passed away on April 9

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Senior royals gathered to honor the life of Prince Philip on Tuesday.

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew and other extended family were in attendance. 

Prince Harry chose not to attend the thanksgiving service. He had no plans to travel to the United Kingdom during late March, a spokesperson for the royal previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry does plan to visit Queen Elizabeth II as soon as possible, according to the spokesperson.

  Queen Elizabeth Duke of York
    Queen Elizabeth II leaves after the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. (Aaron Chown/PA Images)

  Queen Elizabeth Duke of York
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, leave Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022, in London, England. (Dan Kitwood)

  Queen Elizabeth Duke of York
    Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by Prince Andrew for the service of thanksgiving honoring the Duke Of Edinburgh on March 29, 2022, in London. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool)

  Prince William George Charlotte Catherine
    Prince William, his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after attending the service of thanksgiving March 29, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP)

  Queen Elizabeth Prince Charles
    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are among the mourners celebrating the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022. (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool)

  Prince Charles
    Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, leaves after the service for his father, Prince Philip, on March 29, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP)

  Prince Charles Camilla
    The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arriving for the service of thanksgiving Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Aaron Chown/PA Images)

  Prince Charles Camilla
    Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at Westminster Abbey in London. (Neil Mockford/GC Images)

  Boris Johnson
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to attend the service honoring Prince Philip on March 29, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP)

  Spain's Queen Letizia and Felipe VI
    Spain's Queen Letizia and Felipe VI leave Westminster Abbey after attending the service of thanksgiving on March 29, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP)

  Princess Anne, Princess Royal (R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence
    Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence arrive to the service of thanksgiving for her father Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP)

  Princess Beatrice of York (L) and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
    Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive for her grandfather's service on March 29, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP)

  Sweden's Queen Silvia (C) and Sweden's King Carl XVI
    Sweden's Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI arrive for the Duke of Edinburgh's service at Westminster Abbey on March 29, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP)

PRINCE HARRY WILL NOT ATTEND PRINCE PHILIP'S MEMORIAL SERVICE: HE ‘SHOULD BE SUPPORTING’ QUEEN ELIZABETH

The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from him to walk to her seat alone, easing concerns about her health that had raised questions about whether she would attend.

The service of thanksgiving is the first public royal event Prince Andrew has attended since he settled a sexual abuse lawsuit earlier this month.

Prince Philip's memorial was also Queen Elizabeth's first major public event in months, since unspecified mobility issues hampered her ability to get around. 

The 95-year-old monarch was deeply involved in planning the service, which included hymns and tributes from his charities. Such touches weren't possible during his funeral last year because of strictures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 1,800 family members and guests attended the memorial. Only 30 people attended last year’s funeral, conducted under the strict COVID-19 lockdown rules then in place that forced the queen to sit alone wearing a black mask as she mourned the loss of her husband, who she called her rock.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew at Prince Philip's memorial service. (Getty Images)

Prince Philip died April 9 and was laid to rest April 17. The funeral was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Tuesday’s service featured the hymn "Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer," fulfilling one of Philip’s wishes for his funeral that wasn’t carried out because of restrictions that banned singing.

Young people participating in programs run by the prince’s Duke of Edinburgh charity and youth cadet associations lined the steps of the abbey to greet guests for the service.

Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and children at Prince Philip's memorial service.

Britain’s royal family attended, together with about 30 foreign royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Philip’s wider family and friends were also there, along with 500 representatives of charities and other groups he supported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

