Prince Andrew appears unfazed as he faces eviction, silent treatment from King Charles: report

Prince Andrew is following his late mother’s mantra — keep calm and carry on — as eviction threats loom over him.

Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York, was seen riding a horse on the grounds of Windsor, where his home, Royal Lodge, is located. He was spotted amid reports he had raised enough money to continue living on the palatial property. The estate is worth a reported $38 million.

The Sunday Times recently reported that the 64-year-old’s funds were approved by the Keeper of the Privy Purse as coming from legitimate sources. Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The outlet also reported that Andrew and his brother, King Charles III, aren’t on speaking terms. It’s unclear whether the prince will make an appearance at Sandringham this year to celebrate Christmas with the rest of the royal family. The outlet shared that Andrew’s allowance was cut by the monarch.

Andrew has been living in the 31-room estate since 2004. He lives there with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. According to reports, he has spent over $9 million on repairs and renovations and $1 million to take it over. His annual rent is a reported $337,000. The palatial property requires an estimated $503,000 annually for upkeep.

"Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard previously told Fox News Digital. "King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been.

"There is frustration and … animosity between the brothers," Chard claimed. "Prince Andrew feels he has nothing to lose, is digging his heels in and not budging from Royal Lodge. Whereas King Charles just wants the Andrew problem gone for the sake of the royal family. … He wishes he would see sense. … The fact that Andrew lives in the huge Royal Lodge … when his reputation is at an all-time low is not a good look."

Sources previously told The Sunday Times the king was "losing patience" over his brother’s living arrangements and was "at his wit’s end."

According to the outlet, the king, 76, didn’t renew the contract for Andrew’s private security team. The monarch, who is battling cancer, has been paying for Andrew’s security after the prince lost his police protection in 2022. The security team is said to cost Charles nearly $4 million annually.

At the time, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Fox News Digital the palace wouldn’t comment on "security matters."

It was reported that the duke, who is "at the brink of eviction," was expected to downsize due to his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the outlet, the king would have covered his brother’s living expenses if he moved into Frogmore Cottage, the former U.K. home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Frogmore Cottage has been vacant since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to vacate. They live in California.

After Andrew reportedly refused to downsize, the king axed his allowance.

Recent photographs indicate that the Royal Lodge is in dire need of repairs as the prince struggles to maintain its costly upkeep. Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital an estimated $2.5 million would be needed to restore the property.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after his Newsnight interview in which he attempted to address his controversial connection to Epstein. He was also stripped of his honorary military titles.

Before she died in 2022, the queen also removed his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages, and barred him from using the title "his royal highness" in official settings.

The council in the northern city of York voted unanimously to withdraw the prince’s "freedom of the city." The honor was awarded to Andrew in 1987 after the queen made him the Duke of York. He is the first person to be stripped of the status, an honor that dates back to medieval times.

Local leaders have since argued that Andrew should also lose the title of Duke of York. A spokesperson for Andrew declined to comment at the time.

In a lawsuit filed in 2020 by Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually exploiting her on three occasions in 2001 when she was 17. Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

In 2022, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who settled with Giuffre. The prince made a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declared he never meant to malign her character.

Epstein was found dead behind bars in 2019 at age 66. The U.S. attorney in Manhattan prosecuted Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, for helping recruit his underage victims. She was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison term.

Andrew was named in previously secret court documents related to Epstein that were unsealed. It was part of a 2015 lawsuit filed against Maxwell by Giuffre. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The records, including transcripts of interviews with some of Epstein’s victims and old police reports, contained reminders that the millionaire had surrounded himself with famous and powerful figures, including a few who have also been accused of misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.