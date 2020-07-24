Prince Albert's daughter says she's 'grateful to be alive' after battling COVID-19

Prince Albert of Monaco II's daughter is opening up about her fight against the novel coronavirus.

Back in March, Prince Albert, who is the second child of Grace Kelly, appeared to be the first head of state to publicly announce he had contracted COVID-19. In an Instagram post this week, his daughter, Jazmin Grimaldi, who was born in California, opened up about her own experience fighting off the virus.

"I am so thankful that I am starting to finally feel like myself today after almost three weeks since I first felt Covid symptoms. I am grateful to be alive and healthy at this present moment," Grimaldi, 28, begins in a lengthy Instagram caption.

She continued: "We take so much for granted including our health, our bodies our precious miraculous temples!I do in fact have Covid symptoms that continue to linger and pop up on and off again. Ex: headaches, ear aches, fatigue and diarrhea. I am just trying to do all I can to gain my strength back and build my immunity, patience is key but I am happily on the road to recovery."

Grimaldi, who wrote the caption underneath a selfie of her donning a pink t-shirt, said the "vicious mysterious virus" has the ability to affect anyone.

"Please don't be careless even if you personally seem to not have symptoms or think you have immunity," she wrote. "Think of the others beyond yourself that our (sic) helpless. We don't have enough answers but a lot of cases continue to increase and even people have begun to relapse and contract the virus again."

She added that there are still "a lot of questions and unknown answers" surrounding the global health crisis.

"So let's please be patient and continue to be cautious. please continue to wear your mask, social distance, sanitize and quarantine ! I'm in the quarantine club and it’s cool 😎! Be safe! 💕💕💕 I’m counting on us conquering this pandemic together!Ps no filter just golden hour at home, loving nature’s natural remedies ☀️ 💤 🍊 💦 ! Thank you for all the love and well wishes you’ve sent! The biggest gift is to please take this Pandemic seriously!!!!!" she concluded.

In March, Grimaldi's father released a statement addressing his treatment, which took place at the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his late mother. After spending one week in quarantine, Prince Albert's palace confirmed he was on the road to recovery.

"H.S.H. Prince Albert II of #Monaco is now out of quarantine following his recent diagnosis of coronavirus. The Sovereign Prince spent more than a week self-isolating at the Palace after testing positive for COVID-19 and displaying mild symptoms. H.S.H. reminds the population of Monaco to vigorously respect and follow the confinement rules and requirements," the palace said in a statement to Fox News.