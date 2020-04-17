Presley Gerber debuts new chest and hip tattoos while shooting hoops shirtless

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Presley Gerber shared a video of himself shooting hoops amid the coronavirus quarantine, giving fans their first look at tattoos normally covered by his shirt.

The son of Cindy Crawford seemed to debut two new pieces of ink on his chest and hip in a recent video he shared on Instagram. The 20-year-old showed off his skills while shirtless on a basketball court sporting only black Nike sneakers, black and green sweat pants and a backward pink trucker hat.

As he turns to face the camera, the viewer gets a good look at a massive tattoo across his chest that reads “310,” which is likely a reference to the area code where he lives in Los Angeles. In addition, viewers get a clear view of what appears to be a tattoo of the outline of a handgun on his hip. Due to its position, it gives the illusion that he has a pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants at all times.

The video shows him effortlessly sink a shot.

The tattoos join a slew of others he has on his arm, neck and hand as well as a controversial face tattoo that he debuted earlier this year.

In February, Gerber joined the growing trend of famous people getting ink on their face when he revealed to the world that he got a tattoo below his right eye that reads “MISUNDERSTOOD.” Since then, he’s been the subject of ridicule from people on social media.

However, the son of Crawford and Rande Gerber was undeterred, firing back at his online critics.

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing,” he told his critics during a previous Instagram Live, according to Page Six.

The famous son's first facial tattoo was completed by well-known artist JonBoy. The tattoo artist uploaded a picture shortly after it was completed in order to take credit.