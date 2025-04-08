Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us' co-star shocked over 'nearly nude' scene allegations, challenges her claims

Blake Lively allegedly "never complained or expressed discomfort" over a scene she claimed in her legal filing was "invasive," according to her "It Ends With Us" co-star.

Adam Mondschein, who played the role of Dr. Dunbar in the film, shared a different perspective from his time with Lively while they filmed her character's birthing scene.

Mondschein was not specifically named in Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, but was mentioned as a "non-essential" person on set who was also allegedly Baldoni's "best friend."

Lively, 37, alleged in both her initial December 2024 complaint and updated February 2025 complaint that the birthing scene was "chaotic, crowded and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes."

She also claimed that Baldoni, who directed the film, failed to close the set and allowed people in who were non-essential to the scene while she was "mostly nude with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia."

"I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint," Mondschein said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.

"If I’m called to testify in the case I will answer truthfully, and more freely, whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords. In particular, by noting that Ms. Lively was not 'nearly nude' in the scene we shot together. Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts, and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose."

He added, "She never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional.

"Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online. Lastly, I was, in fact, a local hire (my wife and I are from New York and spend significant time there). As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job."

When reached for comment, Lively's reps directed Fox News Digital to specific points from her amended complaint.

"When the birth scene was filmed, the set was chaotic, crowded and utterly lacking in standard industry protections for filming nude scenes—such as choregraphing the scene with an intimacy coordinator, having a signed nudity rider, or simply turning off the monitors so the scene was not broadcast to all crew on set (and on their personal phones and iPad)," Lively's complaint said.

"Mr. Heath and Mr. Baldoni also failed to close the set, allowing non-essential crew to pass through while Ms. Lively was mostly nude with her legs spread wide in stirrups and only a small piece of fabric covering her genitalia."

Lively claimed Baldoni "insisted" that women give birth naked, and allegedly told her that his wife "ripped her clothes off" during labor, saying it was "not normal" for women to wear their hospital gowns while giving birth. Lively allegedly disagreed and felt "forced into a compromise that she would be naked from below the chest down," the complaint said.

"Ms. Lively was not provided with anything to cover herself with between takes until after she had made multiple requests," documents stated. "Ms. Lively became even more alarmed when Mr. Baldoni introduced his ‘best friend’ to play the role of the OBGYN, when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor.

"Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating."

Sources told Fox News Digital that "Blake was extremely uncomfortable, and understandably so, when she learned the actor who was placing his face between her legs was the boss’s best friend. But apparently Baldoni and company think it was perfectly fine to have his best friend play that role, out of all the actors that could have been chosen."

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more made by Baldoni and Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department on Dec. 20 and later in federal court on Dec. 31.

The same day Lively filed her federal suit, Baldoni filed a $250 million suit against the New York Times for a December article about the alleged smear campaign he attempted to run against his co-star.

Weeks later, Baldoni then named Lively and Reynolds in a separate $400 million defamation lawsuit in which he accused the Hollywood power couple of attempting to hijack "It Ends With Us" and create their own narrative.

A trial date is scheduled for March 2026.