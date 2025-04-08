Expand / Collapse search
Cary Grant’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon, 88, admits she has 'several' friends with benefits

Award-winning actress Dyan Cannon had high-profile relationships with Cary Grant and Johnny Carson

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Cary Grant's ex-wife Dyan Cannon on her regrets about their relationship

Cary Grant's ex-wife Dyan Cannon, who executive-produced the new miniseries about his life, "Archie," reflected on her regrets about their relationship.

Dyan Cannon is a fan of having friends with benefits.

The TV star revealed she was "of course" still dating at 88 years old.

In fact, Cannon is seeing "somebody very special," she told People magazine at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday.

"Several special [people]... I have friends with benefits, yes."

Dyan Cannon then and now

Dyan Cannon revealed she has "several" friends with benefits at 88. (Getty Images)

Cannon, who was the first woman to receive Oscar nominations for acting and filmmaking, dated many famous men throughout her career – including Johnny Carson.

While not much is known about their relationship, Cannon has described the relationship as a "love affair."

The two later touched on their short-lived romance during one of Cannon's appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

Dyan Cannon at the Oscars

Dyan Cannon attends the 50th Annual Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion circa 1979 in Los Angeles. (Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images)

Cannon recalled the moment on the comedian's late-night show, which was recently revisited on The Hidden Side of Johnny Carson" on CBS' "Sunday Morning."

"I rattled him, and I love that," she told People magazine. "We love it when we rattle men who aren't usually rattled, don't we?"

Dyan Cannon appears on Johnny Carson's late-night show

Dyan Cannon during an interview with host Johnny Carson on Aug. 28, 1991. (Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The two had kept their relationship under wraps when dating. "He loved it," Cannon noted. "He loved it. We used to go to restaurants, and they'd shut down the entire restaurant for him."

"He was a special man," she added. "I've known a lot of special men. And there's more to come."

Carson died in 2005 from the effects of emphysema. He was 79.

Cary Grant holding onto his baby Jennifer Grant with his wife Dyan Cannon

Cary Grant and Dyan Cannon welcomed a daughter together, Jennifer Grant. (Getty Images)

The award-winning actress did commit to a few men.

Cannon was married to Cary Grant from 1965 to 1968. The two welcomed a daughter together, Jennifer Grant. Cannon and Jennifer worked together on Britbox's "Archie" in 2023, which followed the story of Grant's life.

Jennifer Grant in a blue and white dress smiling next to her mother Dyan Cannon in a black outfit

Jennifer Grant and Dyan Cannon attend the "Archie" premiere on Dec. 4, 2023. (Getty Images)

For Jennifer, it was "healing" to see her parents' love story unfold.

"That’s something I wasn’t privy to," she previously told Fox News Digital. "Their relationship sadly fell apart, but I can understand why. They were such different people. Mom’s just wild and says anything that comes to her mind. She’s very free-spirited and fun. My dad was very reserved, quiet and private. So, one can see why they might be attracted to one another. But living together day to day? That wasn’t going to happen. So seeing their love affair was lovely."

Grant passed away at the age of 82 in 1986 after suffering a stroke.

Cannon also married Stanley Fimberg in 1985 before divorcing in 1991.

