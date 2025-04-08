Cary Grant’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon, 88, admits she has 'several' friends with benefits

Dyan Cannon is a fan of having friends with benefits.

The TV star revealed she was "of course" still dating at 88 years old.

In fact, Cannon is seeing "somebody very special," she told People magazine at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday.

"Several special [people]... I have friends with benefits, yes."

Cannon, who was the first woman to receive Oscar nominations for acting and filmmaking, dated many famous men throughout her career – including Johnny Carson.

While not much is known about their relationship, Cannon has described the relationship as a "love affair."

The two later touched on their short-lived romance during one of Cannon's appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson."

Cannon recalled the moment on the comedian's late-night show, which was recently revisited on The Hidden Side of Johnny Carson" on CBS' "Sunday Morning."

"I rattled him, and I love that," she told People magazine. "We love it when we rattle men who aren't usually rattled, don't we?"

The two had kept their relationship under wraps when dating. "He loved it," Cannon noted. "He loved it. We used to go to restaurants, and they'd shut down the entire restaurant for him."

"He was a special man," she added. "I've known a lot of special men. And there's more to come."

Carson died in 2005 from the effects of emphysema. He was 79.

The award-winning actress did commit to a few men.

Cannon was married to Cary Grant from 1965 to 1968. The two welcomed a daughter together, Jennifer Grant. Cannon and Jennifer worked together on Britbox's "Archie" in 2023, which followed the story of Grant's life.

For Jennifer, it was "healing" to see her parents' love story unfold.

"That’s something I wasn’t privy to," she previously told Fox News Digital. "Their relationship sadly fell apart, but I can understand why. They were such different people. Mom’s just wild and says anything that comes to her mind. She’s very free-spirited and fun. My dad was very reserved, quiet and private. So, one can see why they might be attracted to one another. But living together day to day? That wasn’t going to happen. So seeing their love affair was lovely."

Grant passed away at the age of 82 in 1986 after suffering a stroke.

Cannon also married Stanley Fimberg in 1985 before divorcing in 1991.

