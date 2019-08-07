Expand / Collapse search
Pregnant rapper Yung Miami shot at while leaving recording studio: reports

New York Post
Pregnant rapper Yung Miami was targeted in a drive-by shooting in Florida early Tuesday morning but wasn’t injured, according to new reports.

Several shots were fired into the red Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon driven by Yung Miami, 26, near a recording studio she uses called Circle House, TMZ reported.

She told police that the shots came from behind from a car with its lights turned off, striking a spare tire. She was leaving the studio at the time, the gossip site said.

Yung Miami of City Girls performs during 106.1 KMEL's Summer Jam at ORACLE Arena on July 28, 2019 in Oakland, California. The rapper was reportedly shot at multiple times during an August 2019 recording session.

Yung Miami of City Girls performs during 106.1 KMEL's Summer Jam at ORACLE Arena on July 28, 2019 in Oakland, California. The rapper was reportedly shot at multiple times during an August 2019 recording session. (Getty)

The 1 a.m. shooting comes days after Kodak Black released new music from jail in which he threatens to hit Yung Miami in the stomach for refusing to marry him.

“And I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808 baby,” he freestyles. “When I see her I’ma hit that b—h in her stomach.”

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, announced she was pregnant with Southside’s baby in June. Southside is the co-founder of production collective 808 Mafia.

She is one-half of the duo City Girls best known for their hit “Twerk” with Cardi B.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.