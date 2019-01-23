Pregnant Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher adopt new puppy

Welcome to the family!

There's a new member in Carrie Underwood's family, and no, it's not her baby. The "Love Wins" singer's husband, Mike Fisher, took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that they adopted an adorable puppy.

"Meet the newest member of our family! Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it’s the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home 😂 #GSD," the Nashville Predators hockey player wrote alongside the sweep snap of their new canine companion, explaining that the couple's son, Isaiah, 3, was the one that named their new pal. Zero joins Underwood and Fisher's two other dogs, Ace and Penny.

Underwood, 35, is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. The country superstar announced that she was expecting a bundle of joy in August.

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well…yay!" she wrote, revealing that she was pregnant. "Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond."

Underwood has been sharing sweet pregnancy updates with her fans, even revealing that she was expecting another boy while hosting the 2018 CMA Awards. She's also been vocal about the three miscarriages she suffered in the last two years.

"2017 just wasn't how I imagined it. I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out," she revealed during a September interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

Underwood went on to explain that, at this point, she worked to appreciate that some things are out of her hands, despite the painful circumstances.

ET spoke with the Grammy winner at the 2018 CMT Artist of the Year event in October, where she shared how her second pregnancy has been a lot different than her first.

"When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is," she said. "Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

"I'm squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into," she added of her maternity style.