Rapper Pop Smoke may have been murdered over ties to Crips gang: reports

Rising rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed Wednesday, may have been targeted due to his ties to a gang, according to reports.

Initial reports claimed the 20-year-old was killed during a home invasion at the Hollywood Hills, Calif., property he was renting. Now, multiple outlets claim Pop Smoke was "targeted" and his alleged ties to the Crips may have led to his murder.

According to the Los Angeles Times, detectives suspect the assailants were likely gang members.

"There is a lot of information available. We have some work to do," LAPD Captain Jonathan Tippet told the outlet.

The newspaper added that detectives are treating the rapper's death investigation as a gang-related homicide.

Authorities have yet to reveal a motive in the rapper's death but are now turning to surveillance cameras in an effort to find a potential getaway vehicle, reports said.

TMZ sources claim that one of the four assailants entered through a backdoor with no camera. Later, they appear on surveillance footage leaving the property through the front door empty-handed.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Pop Smoke was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The home where the shooting took place is owned by Edwin Arroyave, the husband of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp.

Mellencamp took to Instagram hours after the shooting with kind words about the rapper.

"Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs," the reality star wrote.

According to the young performer's verified Instagram account, the rapper was gearing up for his "Meet The Woo Tour" beginning in March. The rapper posted about several of his shows already being sold out just one week prior to his death.

Pop Smoke recently released an album titled "Meet The Woo 2" and has collaborated with Travis Scott. Nicki Minaj also did a remix of his song "Welcome to the Party" months after its initial release.