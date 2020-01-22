Rapper Juice WRLD's cause of death revealed

Late rapper Juice WRLD's cause of death has been revealed.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jared A. Higgins, died from an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"The Office determined that Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity," the medical examiner said. "The manner of death is [an] accident. Higgins was pronounced dead on December 8, 2019, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill."

Higgins died on Dec. 8, 2019, after landing at Chicago's Midway airport. The "Lucid Dreams" rapper suffered a seizure after his private jet landed at the airport, according to a Chicago Police Department incident report obtained by Fox News.

According to the incident report, officers were joined by members of the “gang investigation federal task force” conducting a cannabis and weapons investigation after the rapper’s plane landed at the airport.

Juice WRLD then began to have a seizure and authorities at the scene administered Narcan to the rapper. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill., but was later pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:14 a.m.

The Cook County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the late rap star on Dec. 9, 2019, but the results were inconclusive and further tests -- including cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology -- were ordered.