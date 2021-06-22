Police called to Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home, battery report taken in alleged altercation

Chris Brown is said to be under investigation for allegedly striking a female victim after authorities responded to the singer's residence earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that officers responded to Brown’s L.A.-area mansion in the San Fernando Valley on June 18 around 7:30 a.m. and took a battery report.

The department would not state whether Brown was the supposed suspect to the misdemeanor offense.

However, LAPD spokeswoman Officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed to Us Weekly that Brown, 32, is currently under investigation for battery in relation to the alleged altercation, which was first reported by TMZ.

"The female victim advised she and the suspect argued and the suspect struck her," Lomeli told the magazine. "A crime report for battery was completed."

No injuries were reported and it is unclear if Brown will face charges.

The Grammy-winner took to his Instagram Stories and appeared to address the TMZ report with a post that simply read "YALL SO DAMN [cap emoji]."

Cap is slang vernacular which means lie. Brown added nine crying laughing emojis to refute the accusations.

Just last month, police were also called to the "Heartbreak on a Full Moon" singer’s home to shut down his rambunctious 32nd birthday party.

Reps for Brown did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.