'Pokémon' voice actress Rachael Lillis dead at 46

"Pokémon" voice actress Rachael Lillis has died. She was 46.

Lillis' sister, Laurie Orr, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital on Monday. "It is indeed a tough time right now," Orr began. "My sweet little sister, Rachael ('Rae') did pass away, the evening of August 10th."

"She had a kind heart, and truly appreciated all the outpouring of love and concern from friends and fans worldwide!" she concluded.

Lillis' co-star, Veronica Taylor, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to honor the actress, who she said was battling cancer. Taylor voiced the character Ash in "Pokémon."

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024. Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon's Misty and Jessie being the most beloved," Taylor wrote in her post.

She added, "Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date."

Orr launched a GoFund Me page in honor of her sister on Monday.

"With a heavy heart, I regret to say that Rachael has passed away. She passed peacefully Saturday night, without pain, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels and family that has passed before her, surrounded by infinite Love," Orr wrote in the fundraising description.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lillis was born in July 1978 in Niagra Falls, New York. She took on the roles as Misty and Jessie in "Pokémon" for 423 episodes from 1997 to 2015, the outlet reported.

Lillis was a voice actress in "Your Lie in April," "Hunter x Hunter," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn" and "Guardian of Darkness."