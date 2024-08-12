‘Scarface’ actor Angel Salazar dead at 68

Angel Salazar, best known to audiences for his role in the 1983 film "Scarface," has died at age 68.

Salazar’s representative, Roger Paul, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the actor passed away Sunday morning.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Salazar played Chi Chi, the main sidekick to Pacino’s Tony Montana in "Scarface," co-starring Michelle Pfeiffer and directed by Oliver Stone.

Cuban-born Salazar’s first film credit was the 1979 neo-noir film "Boulevard Nights," and he went on to appear in films like "Where the Buffalo Roam" and "Punchline" with Tom Hanks. He later reunited with Pacino for "Carlito’s Way."

Salazar has over 50 acting credits to his name, on top of a career as a stand-up comedian, with an appearance on "Showtime at the Apollo" in 1992, as well as the 2006 documentary "The Latin Legends of Comedy."

In 2019, he told Mass Live that being on stage was a unique experience.

"Of course I like acting, that's where the money is at," Salazar told the outlet. "But there is something special about performing in front of a small club. It's an intimate experience."

He also said he was still regularly recognized for his role in "Scarface."

"There's a line in the movie where Al Pacino asks me to get the cocaine on the ground, he says 'Chi Chi get the llello.' If I had a dollar for every time someone said that to me, I would be a millionaire by now," he told the outlet.

Deadline reported that Salazar had been reprising his role as Chi Chi in "The Brooklyn Premiere" from director Eric Spade Rivas, which is currently in production. Another "Scarface" co-star, Steven Bauer, is also set to appear in the film.