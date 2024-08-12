Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Scarface’ actor Angel Salazar dead at 68

The Cuban-born actor also performed as a stand-up comedian

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Angel Salazar, best known to audiences for his role in the 1983 film "Scarface," has died at age 68.

Salazar’s representative, Roger Paul, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the actor passed away Sunday morning.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Salazar played Chi Chi, the main sidekick to Pacino’s Tony Montana in "Scarface," co-starring Michelle Pfeiffer and directed by Oliver Stone.

'SCARFACE' TURNS 40: AL PACINO, MICHELLE PFEIFFER THEN AND NOW

Angel Salazar wearing a Scarface jacket

Angel Salazar, best known for his role as Al Pacino's sidekick Chi Chi in 1983's "Scarface," has died at 68. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Cuban-born Salazar’s first film credit was the 1979 neo-noir film "Boulevard Nights," and he went on to appear in films like "Where the Buffalo Roam" and "Punchline" with Tom Hanks. He later reunited with Pacino for "Carlito’s Way."

Salazar has over 50 acting credits to his name, on top of a career as a stand-up comedian, with an appearance on "Showtime at the Apollo" in 1992, as well as the 2006 documentary "The Latin Legends of Comedy."

In 2019, he told Mass Live that being on stage was a unique experience.

Salazar in black hat

In addition to acting, Salazar worked as a stand-up comedian. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Of course I like acting, that's where the money is at," Salazar told the outlet. "But there is something special about performing in front of a small club. It's an intimate experience."

He also said he was still regularly recognized for his role in "Scarface."

Angel Salazar and Al Pacino in a scene from Scarface

Salazar said he was often recognized for his role in "Scarface." (Alamy)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"There's a line in the movie where Al Pacino asks me to get the cocaine on the ground, he says 'Chi Chi get the llello.' If I had a dollar for every time someone said that to me, I would be a millionaire by now," he told the outlet. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deadline reported that Salazar had been reprising his role as Chi Chi in "The Brooklyn Premiere" from director Eric Spade Rivas, which is currently in production. Another "Scarface" co-star, Steven Bauer, is also set to appear in the film.

Trending