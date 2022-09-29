PnB Rock shooting: Father, teenage son charged with murder in rapper's killing

A 40-year-old man and his teenage son were arrested and charged this week in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Freddie Lee Trone was taken into custody in Las Vegas on Thursday by an FBI-led fugitive task force and his 17-year-old son was arrested on Tuesday and remains in jail.

Police identified Trone as a suspect on Wednesday and warned the public he should be considered armed and dangerous. He remains in Las Vegas pending extradition to Los Angeles.

Both have been charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

PnB Rock was eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles with his girlfriend in South L.A. on Sept. 13 when a suspect approached them and robbed them at gunpoint.

The rapper, whose legal name was Rakim Allen, was shot in the back and chest several times during the robbery and the suspect fled in a getaway car.

The rapper’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, is also the mother of their two children.

The alleged shooter was identified as the 17-year-old in court documents and Trone was identified as the driver, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

The teen was out on parole or probation at the time of the shooting. He was also wearing an ankle monitor that was apparently not being tracked, authorities confirmed to FOX 11.

Shauntel Trone, Trone’s wife and the teen’s stepmom, was charged as an accessory after the fact. She was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, rapper Cardi B defended Sibounheuang, after she was attacked by online trolls who accused her of contributing to her boyfriend’s death because she posted an Instagram photo of her food and tagged the location before the shooting. It was later revealed the suspects were already in the parking lot by the time she uploaded the post, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Told y'all," Cardi B tweeted. "Yall must not know how the hood moves. Y'all owe that girl a apology for the s--- y'all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face…. Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!"

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit "Selfish" and for making guest appearances on other artists' songs such as YFN Lucci’s "Everyday We Lit" and Ed Sheeran’s "Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper. His latest track, "Luv Me Again," was released Sept. 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.