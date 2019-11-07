Playboy Playmate Lauryn Elaine robbed at gunpoint, tied up in home

Playboy Playmate Lauryn Elaine is okay after she was the victim of a home robbery, according to a report by TMZ.

The police report states that Elaine arrived at her North Hollywood home at around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday to find her front door broken.

Three masked men appeared -- two came from Elaine's bedroom and one from her brother's room -- and pointed a gun at her, forcing the model to open her safe.

Elaine reportedly was tied up with a dog leash before the men stole $30,000 along with her purse and then fled the scene.

TMZ obtained photos of the house which showed furniture turned over, a broken mirror, and ransacked drawers.

Authorities are searching for any video identifying the robbers.