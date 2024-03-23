'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond displays weight loss after shedding 50 pounds without the help of Ozempic

As she continues on her fitness journey, "Pioneer Woman" star Ree Drummond is giving fans a rare glimpse of her at-home workout routine.

On Thursday, Drummond, who recently revealed she's lost over 50 pounds, took to her Instagram Story to share her go-to stretches.

"I filmed myself stretching," Drummond wrote in the first clip, per People. "Why, you ask? I have no idea."

"It won't happen again," she jokingly added.

Yesterday, Drummond shared more footage of herself stretching, joking that she had learned her moves "from Jane Fonda in 1985."

Earlier this month, the TV personality updated her blog to discuss her recent weight loss and to share that she did not turn to drugs such as Ozempic.

"I did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications. I know this has been a big topic in recent years, so I thought I'd add this paragraph," the Food Network star wrote. "I support anyone who has success using the above medications. I know they have been an absolute godsend for so many people; I have friends who've experienced incredible results."

Drummond admitted that she "had never heard of that class of drugs" when she first started trying to lose weight in 2021.

"And to be honest, if I had heard of them and had seen all the results that are out there, I might have been tempted to try them," she admitted. "Today, even though I have gained a few pounds up and down, I still have not chosen that option … but you'll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!"

During an appearance on the "Today" show in October, Drummond opened up about how she has maintained her weight loss.

"The biggest takeaway, which I don’t always adhere to, is trying not to waste calories," she said. "I could eat a plate of delicious food with different elements and colors and flavor, or I could eat a donut."

"Sometimes, it’s the donut," she admitted. "But it’s just a good thing to have in mind."