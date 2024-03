Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"Pioneer Woman" star Ree Drummond wants fans to know the truth about her weight-loss journey.

She updated a past blog post, where she shared how she lost over 50 pounds, noting that something she did not do was take weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

"I did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications. I know this has been a big topic in recent years, so I thought I'd add this paragraph," the Food Network star wrote. "I support anyone who has success using the above medications. I know they have been an absolute godsend for so many people; I have friends who've experienced incredible results."

Drummond added that she "had never heard of that class of drugs" when she first started trying to lose weight in 2021.

"And to be honest, if I had heard of them and had seen all the results that are out there, I might have been tempted to try them," she admitted. "Today, even though I have gained a few pounds up and down, I still have not chosen that option… but you'll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!"

The 55-year-old also explained that she has never taken "weight loss gummies," noting that there were "false articles/ads circulated around Facebook" that suggested she was not only using them, but selling them as well. "This is part of a ‘celebrity endorsement fraud’ scheme on social media, which uses images of public figures (from Dr. Phil to Trisha Yearwood to Oprah) to scam folks out of money."

Drummond also updated her blog to note that she "went on to lose over 50 pounds total; will write about that this week too, as I've gained a few back!"

She's been candid about how she has maintained her 50 pound weight loss, even sharing some tips.

"The biggest takeaway, which I don’t always adhere to, is trying not to waste calories," Drummond told "TODAY" in October. "I could eat a plate of delicious food with different elements and colors and flavor, or I could eat a donut."

"Sometimes, it’s the donut," she admitted. "But it’s just a good thing to have in mind."

The cookbook author also increased how much she moves every day.

"I think what I’ve done over the past two years is knowing that I don’t want to push things away or say no to foods. I upped my movement a bit," she explained. "I take a couple extra walks with the dogs each week. I make sure to get on the rowing machine at least once a day, especially through November and December."

