'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond reveals 38-pound weight loss: 'I feel so much better'

TV cook Ree Drummond revealed she's lost 38 pounds since embarking on a weight loss journey at the start of 2021.

The "Pioneer Woman" is known for making a living off of her skills in the kitchen. She's published seven cookbooks and still updates fans through her "Pioneer Woman" blog. Although, like many during 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first surged, Drummond admits she found herself wanting to get healthier at the start of the new year.

"I can't get away from food and I love to eat. Of course, it crept up on me through the years especially during covid so starting in January I decided to get busy and lose some weight," Drummond says in a video that reveals her weight loss.

She explained her health journey featured "no gimmicks at all." She said she's "cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights" to shed some pounds. A message that popped up over the TV star's video shared that she's lost "38 pounds so far" and has opted for more protein intake.

In the video, Drummond shows off her appearance while standing in a living room of her Pawhuska, Okla . ranch. She looks incredible in a pair of skinny jeans and a hot pink shirt.

"I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts. I'm still a goofball I just have a lot more energy. Be afraid!" Drummond says in the video.

The mother of four has had quite a hectic year so far. In addition to staying committed to a healthier routine, Drummond's husband, Ladd, and her nephew, Caleb Drummond, were injured in a truck collision months ago.

The March 10 crash came "very close to being catastrophic" after the individual fire rigs Caleb and Ladd were driving collided while en route to a fire on the family’s ranch, the "Pioneer Woman" revealed in a blog post in March.

"Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though."

"Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal," the Food Network star wrote. Meanwhile, despite breaking his neck in two places – according to Ree – Ladd, 52, managed to drive himself to the hospital after the ordeal.

More recently, Drummond's daughter, Alex Drummond, got married to her fiance Mauricio Scott in an extravagant celebration at the family's ranch.

