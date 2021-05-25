Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond reveals 38-pound weight loss: 'I feel so much better'

The TV cook found herself wanting to get healthier at the start of 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 25Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

TV cook Ree Drummond revealed she's lost 38 pounds since embarking on a weight loss journey at the start of 2021.

The "Pioneer Woman" is known for making a living off of her skills in the kitchen. She's published seven cookbooks and still updates fans through her "Pioneer Woman" blog. Although, like many during 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic first surged, Drummond admits she found herself wanting to get healthier at the start of the new year.

"I can't get away from food and I love to eat. Of course, it crept up on me through the years especially during covid so starting in January I decided to get busy and lose some weight," Drummond says in a video that reveals her weight loss.

She explained her health journey featured "no gimmicks at all." She said she's "cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights" to shed some pounds. A message that popped up over the TV star's video shared that she's lost "38 pounds so far" and has opted for more protein intake.

REE DRUMMOND SAYS HUSBAND LADD, NEPHEW CALEB ARE 'HEALING' ONE MONTH AFTER TRUCK COLLISION

In the video, Drummond shows off her appearance while standing in a living room of her  Pawhuska, Okla. ranch. She looks incredible in a pair of skinny jeans and a hot pink shirt.

The Oklahoma mom, blogger and celebrity chef says she's a "goner" for olives.

The Oklahoma mom, blogger and celebrity chef says she's a "goner" for olives. (Food Network)

"I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts. I'm still a goofball I just have a lot more energy. Be afraid!" Drummond says in the video.

The mother of four has had quite a hectic year so far. In addition to staying committed to a healthier routine, Drummond's husband, Ladd, and her nephew, Caleb Drummond, were injured in a truck collision months ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The March 10 crash came "very close to being catastrophic" after the individual fire rigs Caleb and Ladd were driving collided while en route to a fire on the family’s ranch, the "Pioneer Woman" revealed in a blog post in March.

@thepioneerwoman

Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though. #fyp

♬ Taste It - Ikson 

"Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal," the Food Network star wrote. Meanwhile, despite breaking his neck in two places – according to Ree – Ladd, 52, managed to drive himself to the hospital after the ordeal.

More recently, Drummond's daughter, Alex Drummond, got married to her fiance Mauricio Scott in an extravagant celebration at the family's ranch.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ree and Ladd share daughters Alex, 23, and Paige, 21; and sons Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16. The "Pioneer Woman" also recently opened up about her foster son Jamar, who has been living with the chef for nearly two years.
 

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

On Our Radar