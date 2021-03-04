Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized for Oprah interview airing while Prince Philip recovers from operation

Some British politicians and citizens have questioned the timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated TV interview as they confirm it is set to air even as Prince Philip recovers from a heart operation.

The interview has sparked widespread interest, with Oprah teasing that the couple discussed "shocking things" during their sit-down.

The mood has shifted, though, after Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, successfully underwent an operation for "a pre-existing heart condition." Philip is resting, and some are concerned that the interview might cause undue stress.

ITV insisted the interview will air, with ITV managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo calling the interview "a national talking point."

TV host Piers Morgan led the call to delay the interview, calling it an "absolute disgrace" that the "whine-athon" from Harry and Meghan will air while Philip remains in hospital.

Conservative MP Bob Blackman told the Mail that he felt the interview was "inappropriate."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN PALACE'S PROBE INTO BULLYING ACCUSATIONS: REPORT

"To be doing a tell-all interview screened in the UK when he is in hospital … they are badly advised, to put it mildly," Blackman said. "None of these royal interviews have gone well … and I can’t see this going any better."

Another, unnamed MP, complained of the interview, saying they hoped that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "discover what it is really like to have problems."

The general public has had a mixed reaction, with some agreeing that the interview is poorly-timed.

GEORGE CLOONEY, 'BILLIE HOLIDAY' STAR ANDRA DAY TO BE HONORED AT AARP MOVIE AWARDS

"I’m disgusted with the way Harry and Markle are treating our Queen, especially with Duke Philip very ill in hospital," one user tweeted.

Another tweeted that, while they don’t believe the show would affect Philip’s health, "it would be very disrespectful to go ahead while he is not well."

Some even called for a social media boycott of the interview due to the timing and Philip's health.

Buckingham Palace reportedly has turned its attention from the interview, and the royal family is instead focused on Philip’s wellbeing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The family is very worried about him and their thoughts are very much with him rather than this Oprah interview. They have much more important things to worry about," a source told the Telegraph.